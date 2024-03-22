The excellent Samsung Galaxy S24 line brought with it a pile of new AI features – from photo editing to live translation. And while the company has promised Samsung Galaxy AI features on the S23 line by the end of the month, there’s been some confusion for those still using an S22.

However, Samsung’s Head of Mobile TM Roh recently told shareholders (via GSMArena) that the company is looking to bring these features to older phones. Roh said that “a lot of effort” is required to pull this off. While the cloud handles a lot of AI processing, certain on-device AI features that are a breeze for the latest and best Samsung phones aren’t so easy on the older models.

Why this is the case isn’t completely clear, however. As we already know, the S23 FE is getting Samsung Galaxy AI features soon, yet it has the same chipset as the S22 line of phones, Samsung’s Exynos 2200. It would be good to understand exactly what the hurdle is for S22 when the S23 FE seems fine.

While Samsung’s Galaxy AI features need to look backward to older models, rumors are already surfacing about what’s next. We’re expecting to get a full look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 specs in July after a leak a few weeks ago, while a recent Samsung Galaxy S25 design rumor surfaced, positing a bigger baseline model.

How and when Samsung Galaxy AI features come to older models is unclear, but if you're holding out hope, maybe you can stay that way.