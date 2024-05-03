If you’re thinking of picking up a new smartphone with exciting AI capabilities, this Samsung Galaxy S24+ Amazon deal is one we can’t recommend strongly enough. With a $150 saving on the official Samsung recommended retail price, it’s rare to see something so new get such a significant discount, making for a very attractive proposition.

For those who don’t know, the Samsung Galaxy S24+ is the middle child of the S24 Series. It’s a serious all-rounder smartphone, with fantastic cameras, top-tier performance for gaming and video recording thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and, as we’ve already mentioned, some fantastic AI features including Circle to Search with Google, Live Translate, and more. It’s easily one of the best Samsung phones around in 2024, with this flagship series giving the iPhone a real run for its money.

With this Amazon deal, you can pick the Samsung Galaxy S24+ with 256GB of storage up for $849.99, down 15% from its original price of $999.99. Weirdly enough, that makes it currently $5 cheaper than its little sibling, the Samsung Galaxy S24. This deal applies to all colorways, too, so you can opt for something simple like Marble Gray or Onyx Black, or push the boat out with something a little more vibrant like Amber Yellow or Cobalt Violet.

It’s worth reiterating that this is a limited-time Amazon deal, so we don’t know exactly how long you have to take advantage of the offer. With that in mind, it’s best to act quickly. If you change your mind this time next week, you might end up having to pay the full $999.99 for the same phone. Speaking from experience, no one likes the feeling of missing out on a bargain.

There you have it, all you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S24+ Amazon deal offering a 15% saving on one of the year’s best flagship Android phones. If you want to check out what the other brands have to offer before taking the plunge, see our guides to the best Xiaomi phones, the best Google Pixel phones, and the best OnePlus phones.