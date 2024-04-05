The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is one of the most popular foldable phones on the market right now, but compared to the competition, its 4400 mAh battery and 25W charging speeds are lagging behind. Especially with devices like the OnePlus Open touting 67W charging speeds, and Vivo’s latest, the X Fold 3 Pro, hitting 100W speeds. If the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 rumor is anything to go on, it looks like the Korean tech giant isn’t catching up with the competition any time soon…

Many Samsung fans have their fingers crossed for a larger battery with faster charging speeds in the Galaxy Z Fold 6, but unfortunately, it would seem that’s not on the cards. Prolific X (Twitter) leaker, Ice Universe, claims the upcoming device will have the same battery capacity and charging speed as its predecessor.

Samsung is notoriously cautious with its batteries, we all remember the Note 7 fiasco, after all. However, pushing past 25W shouldn’t be an issue, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, one of the best Samsung phones on the market, boasts 45W charging speeds. I’d expect the brand’s ultra-pricey flagship foldable to match this, at least.

There’s still hope, though. Another rumor suggests that we might see a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra this year. Maybe Samsung will reserve a larger battery and faster charging for its Ultra foldable. It would make sense, as if you look at the S24 lineup, the standard model has 25W charging speeds, while only the S24+ and Ultra get 45W. But maybe that’s just wishful thinking.

Otherwise, word on the street is that we’re looking at a July launch for Samsung’s next generation of foldable phones. Some say we’ll be seeing a cheaper model alongside the Z Fold 6 and Ultra, but time will tell how accurate these claims are. In the meantime, there are sure to be plenty more leaks and rumors in the run-up to the launch, and it’s looking like an exciting year for foldable phone fans.