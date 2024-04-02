Following the release of the S24 Series, it looks like we might see another flagship from Samsung this year with new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra rumors emerging. While this would mark a change in tact for the Korean tech giant’s approach to its series of foldable phones, it’s not the first we’ve heard of the brand looking to shake up its approach as more folding competitors arrive.

The new leak is courtesy of Galaxy Club, via MySmartPrice, suggesting that Samsung plans to release the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra later this year. Galaxy Club has suggested this after discovering a new Samsung product with the model number SM-F958. Reports indicate that the base Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6’s model number is SM-F956, and if you combine this with the knowledge that all recent Galaxy Ultra device model numbers end in the number 8, it’s clear why some are speculating that the SM-F958 could be the Samsung Z Fold Ultra 6. It’s not for certain, but the thinking lines up.

However, the report from Galaxy Club does have a pretty significant caveat in that it suggests the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra might be exclusive to Korea at first, with no evidence that the foldable phone is coming to the US or Europe. We don’t know when to expect the Korean release of the Z Fold 6 Ultra either, however, some are anticipating a Galaxy Unpacked event in July of this year, so we may see the new flagship arrive alongside the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 then.

While it looks likely that the Samsung Z Fold 6 is getting the Ultra treatment, there’s also speculation circling that we could also be getting a cheaper Samsung folding phone. We reported on these suggestions earlier this year, and there’s little to suggest that the tech brand’s intentions have changed since. Interestingly, we’ve also seen rumors of the first triple foldable phone from Samsung, but this is a lot more hush-hush, and we’ve not seen any model numbers or specs leaks to offer further details. Either way, it looks like Samsung is planning to step up its foldable offering in 2024 to combat new foldable phones from brands such as Honor and OnePlus.

There you have it, all the details on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra rumors emerging over the last few days.