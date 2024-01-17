Samsung has used the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event to not only reveal the new S24 Series of smartphones, but also a fancy new piece of wearable tech in the form of the Samsung Galaxy Ring. Yes, Samsung is launching its very own smart ring.

While countless leaks in the build-up to the big reveal of the new S24 smartphones revealed practically everything about the devices well in advance, this was something few were anticipating from Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024. We didn’t get much in the form of details, including the full features of the device or when it might retail, just confirmation that it exists and it’s coming.

For the last few years, the wearables game has been all about smartwatches, though we have seen the occasional smart ring from smaller companies and some interesting start-ups. However, with Samsung’s position as a leader in the tech industry, we wouldn’t be surprised if this isn’t the last smart ring we see from a big name in 2024, with plenty of time in the year for competitor companies to present their own spin on the concept.

As Samsung tends to hold a couple of these Galaxy Unpacked events a year, we’re assuming the next time we’re going to get an official update is a few months away, but we’ll be keeping an ear to the ground for any leaks or rumors suggesting what the functionality of the Samsung Galaxy Ring might be.

There you have it, everything we know so far following the reveal of the Samsung Galaxy Ring.