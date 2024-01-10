Samsung Galaxy S24 Series specs leak ahead of impending reveal

With the big reveal less than a week away, a comprehensive of Samsung Galaxy S24 Series specs leak has emerged online, offering complete spec sheets for the European versions of the hardware giant’s upcoming flagships. While this is probably quite the source of frustration at Samsung HQ, especially for those in charge of keeping this information in-house, the company can at least take some comfort in the knowledge that this new series of smartphones seems more than capable of asserting the brand’s dominance in the Android market.

The biggest news from the fresh Samsung Galaxy S24 Series leaks, courtesy of reliable source WinFuture, is the chipsets, with plenty of speculation over the last few months over the Korean tech firm’s choice of processors. It looks like the S24 base model and S24+ version both feature Samsung’s own Exynos 2400 chipset, while the deluxe S24 Ultra powers itself using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, Qualcomm’s latest groundbreaking technology.

In terms of storage, the vanilla S24 model comes with 8 GB of RAM and either 128 or 256 GB of storage, while the S24+ and S24 Pro offer 12 GB of RAM and a choice between 256 or 512 GB of storage, though the latter is also available with the option of upgrading to a mammoth 1 TB. While the S24 Ultra model’s 6.8-inch display remains the same size as last year’s S23 Ultra, both other Samsung phones from the S24 Series see an increase on their predecessors, with the S24 increasing to 6.2 inches and the S24+ growing to 6.7 inches.

It’s not all change, though, with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series specs leak revealing that there’s nothing new in terms of cameras for the S24 and S24+ compared to last year’s S23 equivalents. However, for those thinking of opting for the S24 Ultra, it appears that the champion of the S24 Series comes with a state-of-the-art 200 MP primary camera, while a 50 MP optical lens with 5x zoom replaces the 10x 10 MP telephoto lens from the S23 Ultra.

It’s worth remaining slightly skeptical about these leaks until we hear more from the horse’s mouth during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on January 17. However, much of the new information seems in line with other leaks and rumors from the last few months of speculation, so it wouldn’t be a massive surprise if these details hold true.

There you have it, the latest Samsung Galaxy S24 Series specs leaks ahead of the grand unveiling next week. If you want to check out what other Android brands have on offer before picking up one of the new Samsungs, check out our guides to the best Google Pixel phones, best Xiaomi phones, and the best OnePlus phones.