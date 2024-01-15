Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra rumors suggest seven years of updates

Samsung looks like it’s taking a leaf out of Google’s book with its new high-end flagship phone. Circulating Samsung Galaxy S24 Utra rumors suggest that the phone will come with some familiar-sounding editing features, alongside the whole lineup receiving a seven-year software update promise, something Google did with its Pixel lineup just a few months ago.

As reported by Android Headlines, the company could promise seven years of software updates, which assumedly include new versions of Android and security updates. If this turns out to be true, it shouldn’t be long before lots of other companies follow suit, with Google and Samsung leading the way.

The report also reveals some promo images from the upcoming Samsung Unpacked event on January 17. With the tagline ‘Samsung AI is here,’ the company is going all-in on artificial intelligence features, something Google has also done with its marketing materials for its latest line of Pixel phones.

Most interestingly, one promo image shows something that looks very similar to Google’s Magic Editor. In the image, you can see a BMX rider being moved higher in the frame of a photo, making their jump look higher. This example is very similar to Google’s marketing for its own editing features, as you can see below.

Of course, this is no official announcement, so don’t take our word for it. However, with the event just around the corner, we’d happily put money down on it being true. For more tech treats in the meantime, check out our guides to the best Samsung phones, best foldable phones, and best flip phones for more Galaxy goodies.