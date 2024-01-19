Samsung’s Galaxy Ring launch “will be a bit later this year”

Samsung’s Galaxy Ring wearable was teased at the end of its Unpacked 2024, and a follow-up interview suggests more details could be near.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 brought all the news we expected – a new lineup of state-of-the-art phones. We also got a teaser of the company’s new wearable, the Galaxy Ring. While rumored, we didn’t really have any idea what the device may be like, but following the teaser, we now know a tad more.

In an interview with TechRadar, Samsung’s Head of Customer Experience, Patrick Chomet, talked about how the company has “a beautiful ring”, saying that the “hardware is ready and the product is beautiful.” While he reiterated the hardware is ready multiple times, he also said that a full launch “will be a bit later in the year.”

The smart ring market doesn’t have any big, mainstream tech companies offering a device – and Samsung’s first step could lead to others joining in. Due to their size, these devices are all about tracking sleep, and as Chomet said, the company is “doing some things with Samsung Health which are really impressive [with regards to] sleep.”

TechRadar suggests that the Galaxy Ring could launch at the company’s next Unpacked event in summer of this year, given that Samsung has also teased an update to its health app. It would make sense for the two to coincide, but as always, who knows what the future holds.

