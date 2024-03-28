It’s all systems go at Scopely, with the recent monumental success of Monopoly Go making it the perfect time for the company to expand, and what better way to do that than by getting a new Head of Studios Business Development and Developer Relations? Scopely’s Bobby Loya brings years of experience to the role, being an industry veteran with ties to some impressive IPs.

Most recently, Loya worked on game business development at Activision-Blizzard, serving as the Vice President of Studios and External Development for more than four years, though his tenure at the company spans over 15 years. During his time there, Loya supported various franchises, including Hearthstone, Overwatch, Tony Hark, Spyro, and the various Crash Bandicoot games.

Loya also aided in the development, launch, and collaborative efforts with Tencent and Timi Studios for Call of Duty: Mobile. All of his experience makes him a prolific hire for Scopely, who recently celebrated Monopoly Go’s $2bn revenue milestone.

Speaking on his move, Loya states, “Scopely’s consistent growth and exceptional talent really stand out in the games market. With some of the most ambitious minds in the industry, Scopely is poised to lead a new era of games and franchises across platforms that will engage and inspire player communities for years. I am thrilled to join the team for this exciting chapter and continue to build even bigger franchises ahead.”

While this is certainly an exciting hire for Scopely, it seems that the company isn’t content with its team yet, as Scopely Chief Revenue Officer and Board Member Tim O’Brien explains that “we aim to bring in industry veterans to further support our ambitious game-making goals at Scopely,” claiming Loya to be “a fantastic example of our commitment to this aspiration.”

