Shinobi Battlegrounds codes October 2023

Our Roblox Shinobi Battlegrounds codes guide is here to help you add some swag to your sword and make you the best ninja in all the land.

Shinobi Battlegrounds codes: a character based on Naruto appears in the Roblox style
Nathan Ellingsworth's Avatar

Published:

Roblox

October 17, 2023: We have updated this guide after checking for the latest Shinobi Battlegrounds codes

If you need Roblox Shinobi Battlegrounds codes, then we have your back. Get ready to slice and dice in this very nice game, and enjoy your best ninja life. Inspired by Naruto, Shinobi Battlegrounds is an action game that packs a punch, and our code guide is ready to help you power up your gameplay and beat your pals.

Before we throw a shuriken into the rest of this guide, be sure to check out our huge library of amazing Roblox content. If you’re a big anime fan and love playing Roblox, don’t miss our guides covering Avatar Rogue Bender codes, Untitled Attack on Titan codes, Xeno Online codes, Multiverse Defender codes, Kaizen codes, and even Aniverse Battleground codes.

Shinobi Battlegrounds codes

Active codes:

  • Redweeb – free rewards (new!)
  • RELEASE! – free rewards (new!)
  • !1010 – 100 yen (new!)
  • !BattleGrounds – 150 yen
  • !Temari – 75 yen
  • !ITACHI – five spins

Expired codes:

  • !fix2
  • !fix1
  • !KobiPlays
  • !IbeAlpha
  • !IbeBattleGrounds
  • !BugFixes
YouTube Thumbnail

What are Shinobi Battlegrounds codes?

Shinobi Battlegrounds codes are a specific sequence of numbers and letters you can input into the Roblox game to receive exclusive rewards, boosts, and bonuses. The eponymous developer Shinobi Battlegrounds releases codes to coincide with events, updates, and holidays. Be sure to keep up to date by bookmarking this page, as we regularly check for the latest codes.

How do I redeem Shinobi Battlegrounds codes?

It’s easy to redeem Shinobi Battlegrounds codes, just follow these simple steps:

  • First, make sure you are a member of the Shinobi Battlegrounds group
  • Open up Roblox
  • Fire up Shinobi Battlegrounds
  • Head to the character customization menu
  • Tap the codes button
  • Input the code into the text box
  • Hit enter to redeem
  • Enjoy your rewards!

That’s all the Shinobi Battlegrounds codes we have for today, but be sure to check back soon for even more. If you’re a huge Roblox fan, be sure to also bookmark our Roblox game codes guide so you never miss a thing.

Nate is a Pokémon obsessed Nintendo historian, old enough to remember the original grey Game Boy and he’s probably played every Nintendo game you can think of. While he adores Zelda, Mario, and RPGs, he also loves to highlight indie games and has a soft spot for a good soundtrack. With words in TheGamer, Nintendo Life, Lock On, and plenty of Nintendo magazines, he’s always out to bring you the best news and guides on Pokémon and Switch games. That’s when he isn’t collecting amiibo, shiny Pokémon, or building a competitive team.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Pocket Tactics Hey! Pocket Tactics is the world's number one mobile games site. Follow us for Roblox, Genshin, Pokémon, and more on TwitterFacebook, and Google News.