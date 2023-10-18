Kaizen codes October 2023

Kaizen is a Roblox title that has something for everyone, as the game allows you to team up with your friends for some jolly cooperation, exploring a vast world to defeat evil spirits. Or, should you have a competitive streak, you can take part in some PvP. However you decide to play, our Kaizen codes list can help you to achieve victory.

Here are the latest Kaizen codes

Active codes:

20KPLAYERS! – twelve free clan spins (new!)

Expired codes:

PVP_SOON!

SUB_TO_GRIFON_GAMES

20KLIKES!

6KPLAYERS!

4K_LIKES!

MORE_FREE_SPINS

MORE_UPDATES_SOON

ALPHA!

5_FREE_SPINS

What are Kaizen codes?

Kaizen codes provide you with valuable in-game goodies courtesy of the developer, Grifon Games, who tends to add new ones for each milestone hit. So if you want to stay up to date with the latest freebies, you’d best bookmark this page.

How do I redeem Kaizen codes?

Redeeming Kaizen codes is simple. You just have to:

Fire up Roblox

Launch Kaizen

Tap the book icon to the left of the screen to open the menu

Hit the cog icon to open settings

Enter a code into the text box

Hit ‘redeem’

Enjoy your freebie!

There you have it, all of the current Kaizen codes.