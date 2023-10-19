Skyrim dragon names, types, and locations

Skyrim dragons are so iconic they’re almost synonymous with the game. I remember playing the game for the first time in school, aged 13, sitting in physics class. My old Compaq laptop doing its best to stay quiet while I failed to learn any physics. I remember seeing a dragon in Skyrim. It’s not unlikely that I may have gasped.
So, with all the different types of Skyrim dragon available, and their iconic intrinsicness to the game itself, it only makes sense to write about them. If you are reading this in physics while playing Skyrim, we can help with even more stuff, too. We’ve got Skyrim marriage for all you lovers, Skyrim enchanting for all the magical, and Skyrim followers for all the lonely.
Here we go then, some stuff about our scaly Skyrim dragon friends. Lovely.
Skyrim dragon names
Here we’ve got the famous Skyrim dragons, i.e. the ones with names.
|Name
|Location
|Alduin
|Sovngarde
|Durnehviir
|Soul Cairn
|Krosulhah
|Nchardak
|Kruziikrel
|Black Book: Waking Dreams
|Mirmulnir
|Western Watchtower
|Naaslaarum
|Forgotten Vale
|Nahagliiv
|Rorikstead
|Odahviing
|Dragonsreach
|Paarthurnax
|Throat of the World
|Relonikiv
|Apocrypha
|Sahloknir
|Kynesgrove
|Sahrotaar
|Apocrypha
|Viinturuth
|Anga’s Mill
|Voslaarum
|Forgotten Vale
|Vuljotnaak
|Great Henge Resurrection
|Vulthuryol
|Blackreach
Skyrim dragon types
Below you can find the different types of generic Skyrim dragon. These can appear in different colours and with different types of breath, as detailed below.
|Dragon
|Breath
|Dragon
|Fire/Frost
|Ancient Dragon
|Fire/Frost
|Elder Dragon
|Fire/Frost
|Frost Dragon
|Frost
|Legendary Dragon
|Fire/Frost
|Revered Dragon
|Fire
|Serpentine Dragon
|Fire/Frost
|Skeletal Dragon
|Frost
Skyrim dragon lairs
Here’s where Skyrim dragons are guaranteed to appear.
- Ancient’s Ascent
- Autumnwatch Tower
- Bleak Falls Barrow
- Bonestrewn Crest
- Dragontooth Crater
- Eldersblood Peak
- Lost Tongue Overlook
- Mount Anthor
- Northwind Summit
- Saering’s Watch
- Shearpoint
- Skyborn Altar
There you go, some Skyrim dragon lists. Isn't that lovely?