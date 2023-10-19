Skyrim dragon names, types, and locations

Skyrim dragons are so iconic they’re almost synonymous with the game. I remember playing the game for the first time in school, aged 13, sitting in physics class. My old Compaq laptop doing its best to stay quiet while I failed to learn any physics. I remember seeing a dragon in Skyrim. It’s not unlikely that I may have gasped.

So, with all the different types of Skyrim dragon available, and their iconic intrinsicness to the game itself, it only makes sense to write about them.

Here we go then, some stuff about our scaly Skyrim dragon friends. Lovely.

Skyrim dragon names

Here we’ve got the famous Skyrim dragons, i.e. the ones with names.

Name Location Alduin Sovngarde Durnehviir Soul Cairn Krosulhah Nchardak Kruziikrel Black Book: Waking Dreams Mirmulnir Western Watchtower Naaslaarum Forgotten Vale Nahagliiv Rorikstead Odahviing Dragonsreach Paarthurnax Throat of the World Relonikiv Apocrypha Sahloknir Kynesgrove Sahrotaar Apocrypha Viinturuth Anga’s Mill Voslaarum Forgotten Vale Vuljotnaak Great Henge Resurrection Vulthuryol Blackreach

Skyrim dragon types

Below you can find the different types of generic Skyrim dragon. These can appear in different colours and with different types of breath, as detailed below.

Dragon Breath Dragon Fire/Frost Ancient Dragon Fire/Frost Elder Dragon Fire/Frost Frost Dragon Frost Legendary Dragon Fire/Frost Revered Dragon Fire Serpentine Dragon Fire/Frost Skeletal Dragon Frost

Skyrim dragon lairs

Here’s where Skyrim dragons are guaranteed to appear.

Ancient’s Ascent

Autumnwatch Tower

Bleak Falls Barrow

Bonestrewn Crest

Dragontooth Crater

Eldersblood Peak

Lost Tongue Overlook

Mount Anthor

Northwind Summit

Saering’s Watch

Shearpoint

Skyborn Altar

There you go, some Skyrim dragon lists. Isn’t that lovely? Anyway, check out our Skyrim maps, Skyrim Serana, Skyrim cure vampirism for more stuff.