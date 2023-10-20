Ah, Skyrim, the neverending game. It’s quite fun to write about, this almost praeternatural everlasting force that seems to act like a tarpaulin strewn over all of gaming for the last ten years. But whatever, I’m not here to pontificate on Skyrim’s strange space in the gaming world, I’m here to tell you all about Skyrim’s enchanting mechanic.

Now, let’s make the magic happen, as we dive into our Skyrim enchanting guide.

How do I enchant items in Skyrim?

To enchant an item in Skyrim you need the following:

Armour or a weapon with no enchantment

A filled soul gem

At least one known enchantment

An arcane enchanter

Nice and simple, right? Well, sort of. To enchant an item, do the following:

Have it in your inventory

Interact with an arcane enchanter

Choose the weapon or armour you want to enchant

Choose the enchantment you want to add

Choose the soul gem you want to fill it with

Finalise the enchantment

There you have it, one lovely enchanted item. But you may still have more questions…

How do I learn an enchantment in Skyrim?

To learn an enchantment in Skyrim, you need the following:

An enchanted weapon or piece of armour

An arcane enchanter

As you adventure through the world, you may find enchanted weapons. These can fetch a high price from time to time, so it’s easy to sell them. But, if you want to learn some enchantments, it’s best to hold on to them, take them to an arcane enchanter, and disenchant them to learn their secrets.

Be warned: learning a weapon’s enchantment destroys that weapon. If you want to get into enchanting items, this is a sensible sacrifice. But if you don’t, why bother? Just go sell ‘em.

How do I fill a soul gem in Skyrim?

Soul gems are a necessity when enchanting an item in Skyrim, but the ones you find are often empty. You can fill them with a soul by doing the following:

Learn the spell Soul Trap (or have a weapon enchanted with it)

Have an empty soul gem in your inventory

Cast the spell on an enemy before killing them (or just kill them with the enchanted weapon)

Voila! Their soul is now in your gem

Weird, I know, but now that you’ve trapped their immortal soul, it’s all yours to use. Lovely.

Skyrim enchanting skill tree

If you want to get super good at Skyrim enchanting, then you want to level up your enchanting skill. As you level up, you can unlock specific perks and bonuses, as follows:

Perk Level Description Enchanter (1) 0 New enchantments are 20% stronger Enchanter (2) 20 New enchantments are 40% stronger Soul Squeezer 20 Soul gems provide extra magicka for recharging Fire Enchanter 30 Fire enchantments on weapons and armour are 25% stronger Enchanter (3) 40 New enchantments are 60% stronger Soul Siphon 40 Death blows to creatures, but not people, trap 5% of the victim’s soul, recharging the weapon Frost Enchanter 40 Frost enchantments on weapons and armour are 25% stronger Insightful Enchanter 50 Skill enchantments on armour are 25% stronger Storm Enchanter 50 Shock enchantments on weapons and armour are 25% stronger Enchanter (4) 60 New enchantments are 80% stronger Corpus Enchanter 70 Health, magicka and stamina enchantments on armour are 25% stronger Enchanter (5) 80 New enchantments are 100% stronger Extra Effect 100 Can put two enchantments on the same item

How do I level up my enchanting quickly in Skyrim?

Here are the best ways to level up your Skyrim enchanting skill:

Disenchant – this gives you a bunch of XP

– this gives you a bunch of XP Use larger soul gems – the bigger the soul, the bigger XP

– the bigger the soul, the bigger XP Enchant items with Fortify Sneak, Fortify Carry Weight, Paralyze, and Banish – these offer more XP than others

To absolutely maximise your XP gain, activate the Mage stone and gain the Well Rested perk prior to levelling by going to sleep. Better yet, if you are married, sleep in the same house as your partner to gain the Lover’s Comfort perk which pushes this boost further.

List of all Skyrim enchantments

Here are all the Skyrim enchantments. Any values like level or time period increase as you move up the enchantment skill tree.

Weapon enchantments

Enchantment Description Absorb Health Absorb health from target enemy Absorb Magicka Absorbs ten points of magicka Absorb Stamina Absorb ten points of stamina Banish Summoned Daedra are sent back to Oblivion Chaos Damage 50% chance for each element of Fire Damage, Frost Damage and Shock Damage to do 25 points of damage Fear Creatures and people up to level nine flee from combat for 30 seconds Fiery Soul Trap If the target dies within five seconds, fills a soul gem, and burns the target for ten points. Targets on fire take extra damage. Fire Damage Burns the target for ten points. Targets on fire take extra damage. Frost Damage Target takes ten points of frost damage to health and stamina Huntsman’s Prowess Three points of extra damage to animals Magicka Damage Does ten points of magicka damage Notched Pickaxe Raises the wielder’s Smithing abilities, and does five shock damage to enemies on hit Paralyze Targets that fail to resist are paralyzed for ten seconds Shock Damage Target takes ten points of shock damage, and half as much magicka damage Silent Moons Enchant While the moons are out, burn the target for ten points Soul Trap If the target dies within five seconds, fills a soul gem Stamina Damage Does ten points of stamina damage Turn Undead Undead up to level ten flee

Armour enchantments

Enchantment Description Equipment Fortify Alchemy Increases the potency of created potions and poisons Head, hands, amulet, ring Fortify Alteration Alteration spells cost less to cast Head, chest, amulet, ring Fortify Alteration and Magicka Regen Alteration spells cost less to cast. Magicka regenerates faster. Chest Fortify Archery Bows do more damage Head, hands, amulet, ring Fortify Barter Prices are better Amulet Fortify Block Block more damage with your shield Hands, shield, amulet, ring Fortify Carry Weight Carrying capacity increased Hands, feet, amulet, ring Fortify Conjuration Conjuration spells cost less to cast Head, chest, amulet, ring Fortify Conjuration and Magicka Regen Conjuration spells cost less to cast. Magicka regenerates faster. Chest Fortify Destruction Destruction spells cost less to cast Head, chest, amulet, ring Fortify Destruction and Magicka Regen Destruction spells cost less to cast. Magica regenerates faster. Chest Fortify Healing Rate Health regenerates faster Chest, amulet, ring Fortify Health Increases your health Chest, shield, amulet, ring Fortify Heavy Armor Increases Heavy Armor skill Chest, hands, amulet, ring Fortify Illusion Illusion spells cost less to cast Head, chest, amulet, ring Fortify Illusion and Magicka Regen Illusion spells cost less to cast. Magicka regenerates faster. Chest Fortify Light Armor Increases Light Armor skill Chest, hands, amulet, ring Fortify Lockpicking Increases Lockpicking skill Head, hands, amulet ring Fortify Magicka Increases your magicka Head, hands, amulet, ring Fortify Magicka Regen Magicka regenerates faster Head, chest, ring Fortify One-Handed Increases One-Handed skill Hands, feet, amulet, ring Fortify Pickpocket Increases Pickpocket skill Hands, feet, amulet, ring Fortify Restoration Restoration spells cost less to cast Head, chest, amulet, ring Fortify Restoration and Magicka Regen Restoration spells cost less to cast. Magicka regenerates faster. Chest Fortify Smithing Increases your Smithing skill Chest, hands, amulet, ring Fortify Sneak Increases Sneak skill Hands, feet, amulet, ring Fortify Stamina Increases your stamina Chest, feet, amulet, ring Fortify Stamina Regen Stamina regenerates faster Chest, feet, amulet Fortify Two-Handed Increases Two-Handed skill Hands, feet, amulet, ring Fortify Unarmed Unarmed strikes do additional damage / Hands, ring Muffle The wearer is muffled and moves silently Feet Resist Disease Increases disease resistance Chest, shield, amulet, ring Resist Fire Increases Fire resistance Feet, shield, amulet, ring Resist Frost Increases Frost resistance Feet, shield, amulet, ring Resist Magic Increases Magic resistance Shield, amulet, ring Resist Poison Increases Poison resistance Chest, shield, amulet, ring Resist Shock Increases Shock resistance Feet, shield, amulet, ring Water Breathing Can swim underwater without drowning Head, amulet, ring

There it is, folks, an exhaustive and exhausting guide to Skyrim enchanting.