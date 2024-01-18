Skyrim Lydia location, disappearance, and marriage

If you’re playing the game as Bethesda intended (rather than entirely skipping the main questline) Skyrim’s Lydia is one of the first followers you meet after Sven and Faendal, and the first housecarl. Formerly a servant of Balgruuf in Dragonsreach in Whiterun, she ends up becoming a pretty fast friend as long as you don’t make her carry too much of your burden. In this guide, we show you how to recruit her, how to get her back if she disappears, and more.

For more Elder Scrolls magic, check out our Skyrim maps, Skyrim Serana, and Skyrim cure vampirism guides. We’ve also got a list of the best games like Skyrim and the best Switch RPGs if you’re ready for a new adventure.

Now, here’s everything you need to know about Skyrim’s Lydia.

Who is Skyrim’s Lydia?

The versatile Nord warrior Lydia is an easygoing and easy-to-meet follower in Skyrim. You can find her in Dragonsreach, where following through Jarl Balgruf’s requests will eventually end in Lydia becoming a companion. Just follow the main questline, and you’ve got her after defeating the first dragon attacking the watchtower.

Skyrim’s Lydia disappeared fix

Sometimes, followers in Skyrim can disappear. To find Lydia again, try these steps:

Find a new follower, ask them to join you, then go back to Dragonsreach, Breezehome, or the Hall of the Dead to ask her to follow you again

Fast travel to your last destination

Sleep in a bed

Restart the game

In general, the first of these options has always worked for me in my more-than-a-decade of playing this game on a way-too-regular basis, but there are other solutions.

How do I find Lydia in Skyrim?

To find exactly where Lydia is in Skyrim depends on how far through the game you are.

If you do not own Breezehome in Whiterun, you can find Lydia in Dragonsreach

If you do own Breezehome in Whiterun, you can find Lydia there

Some people online say Lydia can sometimes be found in the Hall of the Dead, though I’ve never experienced this and can’t find much to corroborate this forum rumor.

How do I marry Lydia in Skyrim?

To marry Lydia in Skyrim you need to own Breezehome in Whiterun and wear an Amulet of Mara. Assuming those conditions are met, follow the dialogue tree when Lydia says, “Is that an amulet of Mara? I’m surprised someone like you isn’t spoken for”, by replying, “Interested in me, are you?”

She says she is, and then asks if you are interested in her. This is where things get nice and simple. Either reply with ‘yes’ or ‘no’ (if you want to marry her, say yes).

Okay, there we go, Skyrim’s Lydia is your bride-to-be if you so wish. Nice and simple. For more, check out our Skype download and Zoom download guides for some tech help.