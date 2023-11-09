The Skyrim potion recipe book

Skyrim potion recipes are a little hard to discover – you have to test out different ingredient combinations and hope that they work out. If they do, you can learn the effects of the different ingredients. But if the concoction doesn’t work, you lose these ingredients and gain nothing. Lucky for you, we’re here to help you unlock all those potions and poisons without wasting any materials.

Here we have it then, all the Skyrim potion recipes you need. Oh, and poisons too!

Skyrim potion recipes

Here are a bunch of Skyrim potion recipes. Note: these are just ingredients that can be used to make these potions, they do not all need to be used.

Potion Ingredients Cure Disease Charred skeever hide, Felsaad tern feathers, garlic, hawk feathers, juvenile mudcrab, mudcrab chitin, spadefish, vampire dust Fortify Alteration Burnt spriggan wood, grass pod, lyretail anthias, river betty, spriggan sap Fortify Barter Butterfly wing, dragon’s tongue, glassfish, hagraven claw, tundra cotton Fortify Block Aster bloom core, bleeding crown, boar tusk, briar heart, honeycomb, pearl, slaughterfish scales, tundra cotton Fortify Carry Weight Creep cluster, giant’s toe, hawk beak, juvenile mudcrab, lyretail anthias, netch jelly, poison bloom, river betty, scaly pholiota, trama root, wisp wrappings Fortify Conjuration Ancestor moth wing, Berit’s ashes, blue butterfly wing, blue mountain flower, bone meal, chaurus hunter antennae, frost salts, hagraven feathers, lavender, lyretail anthias Fortify Destruction Ash creep cluster, beehive husk, ectoplasm, glow dust, glowing mushroom, nightshade, wisp wrappings Fortify Enchanting Ancestor moth wing, blue butterfly wing, chaurus hunter antennae, hagraven claw, snowberries, spawn ash, spriggan sap, stoneflower petals Fortify Health Ambrosia, bear claws, blue mountain flower, boar tusk, giant’s toe, glowing mushroom, hanging moss, wheat, yellow mountain flower Fortify Heavy Armor Bog beacon, goldfish, ice wraith teeth, sabre cat tooth, slaughterfish scales, thistle branch, white cap Fortify Illusion Dragon’s tongue, dwarven oil, glassfish, mora tapinella, scaly pholiota, taproot Fortify Light Armor Ash hopper jelly, aster bloom core, beehive husk, Felsaad tern feathers, hawk feathers, honeycomb, luna moth wing, skeever tail Fortify Lockpicking Ashen grass pod, Falmer ear, namira’s rot, pine thrush egg, spadefish, spider egg Fortify Magicka Blister pod cap, briar heart, ectoplasm, emperor parasol moss, fine-cut void salts, histcarp, jazbay grapes, red mountain flower, salmon roe, stoneflower petals, tundra cotton, void salts Fortify Marksman Angelfish, canis root, elves ear, juniper berries, spider egg Fortify One-Handed Bear claws, canis root, hanging moss, hawk feathers, pearlfish, rock warbler egg, small pearl, stoneflower petals Fortify Pickpocket Blue dartwing, nordic barnacle, orange dartwing, slaughterfish egg, spadefish Fortify Restoration Abecean longfin, cyrodilic spadetail, pygmy sunfish, salt pile, small antlers, yellow mountain flower Fortify Smithing Blisterwort, glowing mushroom, pearlfish, sabre cat tooth, spriggan sap Fortify Sneak Abecean longfin, ashen grass pod, beehive husk, frost mirriam, hawk feathers, human flesh, powdered mammoth tusk, purple mountain flower Fortify Stamina Boar tusk, chaurus eggs, garlic, large antlers, lavender, slaughterfish egg, torchbug thorax Fortify Two-Handed Angler larvae, dragon’s tongue, emperor parasol moss, fly amanita, juvenile mudcrab, troll fat Invisibility Ash creep cluster, bittergreen petals, blister pod cap, chaurus eggs, crimson nirnroot, glassfish, ice wraith teeth, luna moth wing, nirnroot, vampire dust Regenerate Health Alocasia fruit, ambrosia, angelfish, emperor parasol moss, garlic, gleamblossom, juniper berries, luna moth wing, namira’s rot, nordic barnacle, vampire dust Regenerate Magicka Dwarven oil, fire salts, garlic, jazbay grapes, moon sugar, salmon roe, salt pile, taproot Regenerate Stamina Alocasia fruit, angler larvae, bee, fly amanita, juvenile mudcrab, mora tapinella, scaly pholiota Resist Fire Angelfish, ash creep cluster, ashen grass pod, Berit’s ashes, bone meal, dragon’s tongue, elves ear, fire salts, fly amanita, mudcrab chitin, snowberries, spawn ash Resist Frost Frost mirriam, frost salts, goldfish, hawk beak, moon sugar, pearlfish, purple mountain flower, silverside perch, slaughterfish scales, small pearl, snowberries, thistle branch Resist Magic Aster bloom core, bleeding crown, bungler’s bane, chicken egg, crimson nirnroot, Felsaad tern feathers, fine-cut void salts, gleamblossom, hagraven claw, hawk egg, lavender, nirnroot, tundra cotton, void salts, wisp wrappings Resist Poison Beehive husk, charred skeever hide, Falmer ear, garlic, grass pod, mudcrab chitin, slaughterfish egg, thistle branch, troll fat, yellow mountain flower Resist Shock Ash hopper jelly, blue dartwing, glow dust, glowing mushroom, hawk beak, pearl, pine thrush egg, snowberries, swamp fungal pod Restore Health Ambrosia, ash hopper jelly, blisterwort, blue dartwing, blue mountain flower, butterfly wing, charred skeever hide, Daedra heart, Felsaad tern feathers, imp stool, rock warbler egg, sabre cat eye, spadefish, swamp fungal pod, wheat Restore Magicka Blister pod cap, bog beacon, briar heart, creep cluster, dwarven oil, ectoplasm, elves ear, fire salts, frost salts, giant lichen, glassfish, grass pod, human flesh, lyretail anthias, moon sugar, mora tapinella, pearl, red mountain flower, taproot, vampire dust, white cap Restore Stamina Bear claws, bee, charred skeever hide, goldfish, hawk beak, histcarp, honeycomb, large antlers, mudcrab chitin, netch jelly, orange dartwing, pearl, pearlfish, pine thrush egg, powdered mammoth tusk, purple mountain flower, pygmy sunfish, sabre cat eye, sabre cat tooth, salmon roe, silverside perch, small pearl, torchbug thorax, wisp wrappings Waterbreathing Angelfish, angler larvae, chicken egg, goldfish, hawk egg, histcarp, nordic barnacle, salmon roes

Skyrim poison recipes

Here are a bunch of Skyrim poison recipes. Note: this is just a list of ingredients that can be used to make the poison, you do not need all of them.

Poison Ingredients Damage Health Crimson nirnroot, deathbell, ectoplasm, emperor parasol moss, Falmer ear, fine-cut void salts, human flesh, human heart, imp stool, jarrin root, nightshade, nirnroot, poison bloom, red mountain flower, river betty, skeever tail, small antlers, troll fat, void salts Damage Magicka Bittergreen petals, butterfly wing, chaurus eggs, Daedra heart, glow dust, hagraven feathers, hanging moss, human heart, jarrin root, luna moth wing, namira’s rot, nordic barnacle, sabre cat eye, trama root Damage Magicka Regen Ancestor moth wing, bear claws, blue butterfly wing, blue mountain flower, burnt spriggan wood, chaurus hunter antennae, chicken egg, glow dust, hanging moss, hark egg, human heart, jarrin root, nightshade, pygmy sunfish, spider egg, spriggan sap Damage Stamina Ancestor moth wing, ash creep cluster, berit’s ashes, blisterwort, blue butterfly wing, bog beacon, bone meal, canis root, chaurus hunter antennae, crimson nirnroot, cyrodilic spadetail, giant’s toe, jarrin root, nirnroot, rock warbler egg, spider egg Damage Stamina Regen Bungler’s bane, creep cluster, Daedra heart, frost mirriam, giant’s toe, histcarp, juniper berries, large antlers, silverside perch, skeever tail, wheat, yellow mountain flower Fear Blue dartwing, bog beacon, cyrodilic spadetail, Daedra heart, gleamblossom, namira’s rot, netch jelly, poison bloom, powdered mammoth tusk Frenzy Blisterwort, boar tusk, Falmer ear, fly amanita, hagraven feathers, human heart, troll fat Lingering Damage Health Angler larvae, imp stool, mora tapinella, orange dartwing, scathecraw, slaughterfish egg, slaughterfish scales Lingering Damage Magicka Hagraven claw, purple mountain flower, pygmy sunfish, swamp fungal pod, torchbug thorax, wheat Lingering Damage Stamina Bittergreen petals, butterfly wing, chicken egg, hawk egg, nightshade, small antlers Paralysis Aster bloom core, briar heart, canis root, gleamblossom, human flesh, imp stool, netch jelly, swamp fungal pod Ravage Health Cyrodilic spadetail, giant lichen, jazbay grapes, sabre cat eye, scathecraw, silverside perch, skeever tail Ravage Magicka Alocasia fruit, frost mirriam, grass pod, lavender, orange dartwing, red mountain flower, scathecraw, spawn ash, white cap Ravage Stamina Bee, Berit’s ashes, bone meal, bungler’s bane, deathbell, honeycomb, scathecraw, spawn as, thistle branch Slow Bungler’s bane, burnt spriggan wood, deathbell, large antlers, poison bloom, river betty, salt pile, trama root Weakness to Fire Bleeding crown, burnt spriggan wood, frost salts, ice wraith teeth, juniper berries, moon sugar, powdered mammoth tusk Weakness to Frost Abecean longfin, ash hopper jelly, elves ear, fire salts, ice wraith teeth, white cap Weakness to Magic Creep cluster, dwarven oil, jazbay grapes, rock warbler egg, salt pile, scaly pholiota, taproot, torchbug thorax Weakness to Poison Abecean longfin, bleeding crown, chaurus eggs, deathbell, giant lichen, pine thrush egg, sabre cat tooth, small antlers Weakness to Shock Ashen grass pod, bee, fine-cut void salts, giant lichen, hagraven feathers, stoneflower petals, trama root, void salts

