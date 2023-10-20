Skyrim werewolf guide

Skyrim werewolves are an integral part of many quests in Bethesda’s massive open-world RPG. Whether you follow the Companions questline and join the circle, or meddle in different aspects of the Hircine, the patron lycanthropic rite.

Anyway, that’s my one allotted use of ‘lycanthropic’ out of the way. Now that’s done, I get to tell you how to become a Skyrim werewolf, what other characters are werewolves, and their different types. Head below for that, or head to our Skyrim marriage, Skyrim enchanting, and Skyrim followers guides for even more lengthy details.

Here you can find everything you need to know about the illusive Skyrim werewolf, including their names, types, and how to become one.

Skyrim werewolf names

Here are the named characters in-game who are Skyrim werewolves.

Name Location Aela the Huntress Jorrvaskr Farkas Jorrvaskr Kodlak Whitemane Jorrvaskr Skjor Jorrvaskr Vilkas Jorrvaskr Akar Frostmoon Crag Hjordis Frostmoon Crag Majni Frostmoon Crag Rakel Frostmoon Crag Arnbjorn Dark Brotherhood Sanctuary Sinding Falkreath Jail

Skyrim werewolf types

Here are the different types of Skyrim werewolf. They’re all fundamentally the same, but become stronger as you move through the list, and can only be encountered at certain levels in certain silverhand locations.

Werewolf

Werewolf Savage

Werewolf Brute

Werewolf Skinwalker

Werewolf Beastmaster

Werewolf Vargr

How to become a Skyrim werewolf

The only way to become a Skyrim werewolf is to follow the Companions questline. Once you’ve started the game, follow the main quest until you reach Whiterun, then:

Head to Jorrvaskr, a mead hall at the bottom of the stairs to Dragonsreach next to a preacher

Ask around about joining the Companions

Start the Companions questline

Complete the Companions questline

By finishing the Companions questline, you can become a Skyrim werewolf. Here’s what abilities that gives you:

Can change into a werewolf once a day

This is called “beast form”, and you are more powerful

Only lasts two and a half minutes

Can be extended by feeding on humans

How to cure Skyrim lycanthropy

Fed up of that werewolf life? Fancy trying your hand at becoming a vampire instead? Well, never fear, Dragonborn (or should I say Wolf-born?) – you can cure lycanprothy, but this only becomes available at the end of the Companions main questline.

In the second half of the Companions quest, you have to decapitate the Glenmorii witches. You can then burn these heads during the final quest in the Companions questline, ‘Glory of the Dead’, in order to cleanse Kodalk Whitemane’s lycanthropy. So it makes sense that, if you want to cleanse yourself of lycanthropy, you can do so by burning one of the Glenmorii witch heads for yourself. This removes your ‘beast form’ power entirely, and disables the Ring of Hircine’s main effect.

Keep in mind that if you want to become a vampire or a vampire lord, you need to cleanse yourself of lycanthropy first – and you can’t become a werewolf if you’re a vampire, either.

How to become a werewolf again

Changed your mind again? Miss the nights you spent howling at the moon? Well, you really need to work on your decision making, but we’ll let you slide this time.

As long as you have the Dawngard DLC or the Skyrim Special Edition, you can become a werewolf again, even if you’ve already cleansed yourself of lycanthropy by burning the witch head. To become a werewolf again, you need to speak to Aela the Huntress in The Circle and ask her to bestow her blood to you again.

Don’t forget that lots of people don’t like Skyrim werewolves. Many NPCs will be terrified of you. Good luck! If that scares you, check out our Skyrim maps, Skyrim Serana, Skyrim cure vampirism for more stuff.