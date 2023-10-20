Skyrim werewolf guide

Whether you want to be a Skyrim werewolf or not, we can all agree they’re one of the more exciting fearsome elements of Bethesda’s open-world RPG.

Skyrim werewolf standing in front of a sunset background
Ben Johnson's Avatar

Published:

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Skyrim werewolves are an integral part of many quests in Bethesda’s massive open-world RPG. Whether you follow the Companions questline and join the circle, or meddle in different aspects of the Hircine, the patron lycanthropic rite.

Anyway, that’s my one allotted use of ‘lycanthropic’ out of the way. Now that’s done, I get to tell you how to become a Skyrim werewolf, what other characters are werewolves, and their different types. Head below for that, or head to our Skyrim marriage, Skyrim enchanting, and Skyrim followers guides for even more lengthy details.

Here you can find everything you need to know about the illusive Skyrim werewolf, including their names, types, and how to become one.


A Skyrim werewolf stood on a rock with trees behind.

Skyrim werewolf names

Here are the named characters in-game who are Skyrim werewolves.

Name Location
Aela the Huntress Jorrvaskr
Farkas Jorrvaskr
Kodlak Whitemane Jorrvaskr
Skjor Jorrvaskr
Vilkas Jorrvaskr
Akar Frostmoon Crag
Hjordis Frostmoon Crag
Majni Frostmoon Crag
Rakel Frostmoon Crag
Arnbjorn Dark Brotherhood Sanctuary
Sinding Falkreath Jail

A Skyrim werewolf stands below a red moon is big in a red sky above tall pine trees.

Skyrim werewolf types

Here are the different types of  Skyrim werewolf. They’re all fundamentally the same, but become stronger as you move through the list, and can only be encountered at certain levels in certain silverhand locations.

  • Werewolf
  • Werewolf Savage
  • Werewolf Brute
  • Werewolf Skinwalker
  • Werewolf Beastmaster
  • Werewolf Vargr

Skyrim werewolf: a red moon is big in a red sky above tall pine trees.

How to become a Skyrim werewolf

The only way to become a Skyrim werewolf is to follow the Companions questline. Once you’ve started the game, follow the main quest until you reach Whiterun, then:

  • Head to Jorrvaskr, a mead hall at the bottom of the stairs to Dragonsreach next to a preacher
  • Ask around about joining the Companions
  • Start the Companions questline
  • Complete the Companions questline

By finishing the Companions questline, you can become a Skyrim werewolf. Here’s what abilities that gives you:

  • Can change into a werewolf once a day
  • This is called “beast form”, and you are more powerful
  • Only lasts two and a half minutes
  • Can be extended by feeding on humans

How to cure Skyrim lycanthropy

Fed up of that werewolf life? Fancy trying your hand at becoming a vampire instead? Well, never fear, Dragonborn (or should I say Wolf-born?) – you can cure lycanprothy, but this only becomes available at the end of the Companions main questline.

In the second half of the Companions quest, you have to decapitate the Glenmorii witches. You can then burn these heads during the final quest in the Companions questline, ‘Glory of the Dead’, in order to cleanse Kodalk Whitemane’s lycanthropy. So it makes sense that, if you want to cleanse yourself of lycanthropy, you can do so by burning one of the Glenmorii witch heads for yourself. This removes your ‘beast form’ power entirely, and disables the Ring of Hircine’s main effect.

Keep in mind that if you want to become a vampire or a vampire lord, you need to cleanse yourself of lycanthropy first – and you can’t become a werewolf if you’re a vampire, either. 

How to become a werewolf again

Changed your mind again? Miss the nights you spent howling at the moon? Well, you really need to work on your decision making, but we’ll let you slide this time.

As long as you have the Dawngard DLC or the Skyrim Special Edition, you can become a werewolf again, even if you’ve already cleansed yourself of lycanthropy by burning the witch head. To become a werewolf again, you need to speak to Aela the Huntress in The Circle and ask her to bestow her blood to you again. 

Don’t forget that lots of people don’t like Skyrim werewolves. Many NPCs will be terrified of you. Good luck! If that scares you, check out our Skyrim maps, Skyrim Serana, Skyrim cure vampirism for more stuff.

Ben has years of experience with Nintendo games and mobile phones, with bylines for PCGamesN, Gear Nuke, and many more. When he’s not reviewing the latest tech or hunting out smartphone leaks, he’s playing Civilization, Splatoon, and even a little Roblox. He’s covered the biggest tech events, like MWC in Barcelona and IFA in Berlin, interviewed legends like Yoko Taro and bigwigs like Samsung’s Head of Mobile R&D Won-joon Choi, and reviewed the biggest Nintendo games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Oh, and he knows Nintendo Switch 2 will run at 4K60, just don’t ask him how…