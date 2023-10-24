Skyrim swit and other insults

In Skyrim, swit is a common insult you hear while exploring, so let's take a look at what it means, along with all other Skyrim insults.

Skyrim swit and other insults - screenshot of the player aiming a crossbow at an angry human enemy
Tilly Lawton's Avatar

Published:

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Looking to make enemies and alienate people in the world of The Elder Scrolls? Then it’s time to get a grip on Skyrim swit, n’wah, fetcher, milk drinker, and other insults. Because, beyond the standard ‘hello, how are you?’ and ‘my name is’, the first thing everyone wants to know when learning a new language is how to swear and curse, right? Plus, when every other enemy that jumps out of a bush is yelling ‘swit’ at you, it feels pretty important to understand what it means.

It goes without saying that there are some naughty words in this Skyrim insults guide, but in case you’ve stumbled across this when hunting for some Roblox promo codes or Coin Master free spins, please heed this bad language warning. Perhaps a perusal of our top picks for the best Switch RPGs or best mobile casual games will leave the air around you a little less blue.

Now, let’s take a look at the meaning of Skyrim swit and other insults.

Keep in mind that many of these translations are unconfirmed, and are based on historical translations and mutations of words or community beliefs.

Skyrim swit and other Skyrim insults - a Whiterun guard stood in the street

Dunmer Skyrim insults

  • Swit (of S’wit) – abbreviation of ‘slackwit’ or ‘slow-witted’, similar to our ‘idiot’ or ‘fool’
  • Fetcher – stupid, scoundrel
  • Milk-drinker – childish, weak
  • N’wah – foreigner, invader, slave
  • Nchow (or N’chow) – exclamation of profanity, likely similar to our ‘damn’
  • B’vek – mutation of ‘by Vivec’, similar to our colloquialism exclamation of ‘oh my god’

Argonian Skyrim insults

  • Xuth or Xhuth – an angry/rude interjection, believed to mean ‘enough!’
  • Kaoc – crap
  • Waxhutil, waxhuthi – ‘that’s enough’ or ‘dammit’
  • Lukiul – a slur towards ‘assimilated’ Argonians who live under the Imperial’s ways
  • Thtachalxan (direct translation ‘drykiller’) – a slur towards the non-Argonian guard unit in Lilmoth

Altmer Skyrim insults

  • Nebarra – foreigner, outsider

Nord Skyrim insults

  • Snowback – likely means ‘weak’ (implies you’re often found defeated with your back in the snow)
  • Milk-drinker – childish, weak
  • Greyskin – a slur for Dunmers
  • Shor’s bones – an exclamation of surprise or shock, like our ‘what on earth?’
  • Orkey’s beard – an exclamation of surprise or shock, like our ‘what on earth?’

Khajiit Skyrim insults

  • Renrij (plural renrija/renriji) – scum, ruffian
  • Jekosiit – a general insult, translated in the Ta’agra Project as ‘sheep-shagger’

Orsimer Skyrim insults

  • Tusk – crude word for sex, used as their version of ‘fuck’

Redguard Skyrim insults

  • Tobr’a – useless
  • Nikriin – coward
  • Ruth – damn
  • Zaam – slave

General Skyrim insults

  • Cur – worthless, cowardly
  • Lizard, scaleskin – slur towards Argonians
  • Knife-ear – slur towards elves
  • Furless, clawless, or housecat – slur towards Khajiit implying weakness

That’s it for our guide to Skyrim swit and other insults. Now, go off and unleash your new, naughty linguistics upon the virtual world with our guide to the best Skyrim maps. Or, if you want to call someone a milk-drinker online, check out our Discord download guide.

Tilly has a degree in English literature and experience working in a publishing house and as a freelance writer. She joined Pocket Tactics as a staff writer in 2021, and got her shiny guides editor badge in 2023. She spends her free time exploring Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, fawning over indie games, or theorizing about horror games like FNAF, Resident Evil, and Poppy Playtime. She’s a proud mom to a cat named after Genshin Impact’s Xiao, thinks Kingdom Hearts’ Axel is the best fictional character of all time, and knows more about Roblox than she likes to admit.