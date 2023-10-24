Looking to make enemies and alienate people in the world of The Elder Scrolls? Then it’s time to get a grip on Skyrim swit, n’wah, fetcher, milk drinker, and other insults. Because, beyond the standard ‘hello, how are you?’ and ‘my name is’, the first thing everyone wants to know when learning a new language is how to swear and curse, right? Plus, when every other enemy that jumps out of a bush is yelling ‘swit’ at you, it feels pretty important to understand what it means.

It goes without saying that there are some naughty words in this Skyrim insults guide, but in case you’ve stumbled across this when hunting for some Roblox promo codes or Coin Master free spins, please heed this bad language warning. Perhaps a perusal of our top picks for the best Switch RPGs or best mobile casual games will leave the air around you a little less blue.

Now, let’s take a look at the meaning of Skyrim swit and other insults.

Keep in mind that many of these translations are unconfirmed, and are based on historical translations and mutations of words or community beliefs.

Dunmer Skyrim insults

Swit (of S’wit) – abbreviation of ‘slackwit’ or ‘slow-witted’, similar to our ‘idiot’ or ‘fool’

– abbreviation of ‘slackwit’ or ‘slow-witted’, similar to our ‘idiot’ or ‘fool’ Fetcher – stupid, scoundrel

– stupid, scoundrel Milk-drinker – childish, weak

– childish, weak N’wah – foreigner, invader, slave

– foreigner, invader, slave Nchow (or N’chow) – exclamation of profanity, likely similar to our ‘damn’

– exclamation of profanity, likely similar to our ‘damn’ B’vek – mutation of ‘by Vivec’, similar to our colloquialism exclamation of ‘oh my god’

Argonian Skyrim insults

Xuth or Xhuth – an angry/rude interjection, believed to mean ‘enough!’

– an angry/rude interjection, believed to mean ‘enough!’ Kaoc – crap

– crap Waxhutil, waxhuthi – ‘that’s enough’ or ‘dammit’

– ‘that’s enough’ or ‘dammit’ Lukiul – a slur towards ‘assimilated’ Argonians who live under the Imperial’s ways

– a slur towards ‘assimilated’ Argonians who live under the Imperial’s ways Thtachalxan (direct translation ‘drykiller’) – a slur towards the non-Argonian guard unit in Lilmoth

Altmer Skyrim insults

Nebarra – foreigner, outsider

Nord Skyrim insults

Snowback – likely means ‘weak’ (implies you’re often found defeated with your back in the snow)

– likely means ‘weak’ (implies you’re often found defeated with your back in the snow) Milk-drinker – childish, weak

– childish, weak Greyskin – a slur for Dunmers

– a slur for Dunmers Shor’s bones – an exclamation of surprise or shock, like our ‘what on earth?’

– an exclamation of surprise or shock, like our ‘what on earth?’ Orkey’s beard – an exclamation of surprise or shock, like our ‘what on earth?’

Khajiit Skyrim insults

Renrij (plural renrija/renriji) – scum, ruffian

– scum, ruffian Jekosiit – a general insult, translated in the Ta’agra Project as ‘sheep-shagger’

Orsimer Skyrim insults

Tusk – crude word for sex, used as their version of ‘fuck’

Redguard Skyrim insults

Tobr’a – useless

– useless Nikriin – coward

– coward Ruth – damn

– damn Zaam – slave

General Skyrim insults

Cur – worthless, cowardly

– worthless, cowardly Lizard, scaleskin – slur towards Argonians

– slur towards Argonians Knife-ear – slur towards elves

– slur towards elves Furless, clawless, or housecat – slur towards Khajiit implying weakness

That's it for our guide to Skyrim swit and other insults.