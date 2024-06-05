We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Supercell’s new mobile game Squad Busters hits 30m installs

Squad Busters hit 40 million pre-registrations before the time of launch, with many of those players downloading the game on day one.

Squad Busters installs - key art showing four characters and a chicken stood in front of a pink swirling portal
Squad Busters 

Squad Busters’ installs total is mighty impressive for a game that saw its global launch a mere week ago, boasting 30 million downloads already. Mind you, Supercell is no stranger to success with its mobile games; Clash Royale and Clash of Clans both boast high revenue and download numbers.

News of Squad Busters’ milestone comes from our pal, MobileGamer.biz, who reports that Supercell’s action game has been downloaded roughly 25 million times since launch. This is given that the game saw around 5.3 million installs during its soft launch phase, which lasted just over a month and began on April 23 across eight countries, including Singapore, Canada, and Norway.

Mind you, the numbers don’t stop there. According to a tweet from the official Squad Busters X account, 40 million people had pre-registered for the game by the time of launch, meaning there are some lovely in-game goodies you can grab while you wait for some Squad Busters codes.

For those who don’t know, Squad Busters features characters from Supercell’s portfolio of games, including Clash Royale, Clash of Clans, and Brawl Stars, the latter of which currently has a collaboration with metal band DragonForce. You must assemble your squad as you battle for dominance against enemies and players, collecting gems and upgrading your Squad Busters characters.

We’ll certainly be keeping a close eye on the Squad Busters download count, it’s going to be interesting to learn more about its revenue as well given it took Clash Royale just four years to make $3bn. If you want to learn even more about Supercell’s library of games, check out our Clash Royale Valkyrie and Clash Royale Princess guides.

