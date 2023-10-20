Stardew Valley Gus gifts, heart events, and cheats

Stardew Valley has a huge number of colourful characters with unique personalities. Gus is one of these characters. This moustachioed man lives and works at the Stardrop Saloon in Pelican Town. He hired Emily to work part-time in the saloon, and can often be found chatting with Pam. With help from our Stardew Valley Gus guide, you will soon find out everything about his loves, hates, heart events, and much more. We’ve even included info on the famous Stardew Valley Gus and Pam cutscene, where you help the friends deal with her growing tab, and the good old Stardew Valley Gus cheat. We recommend befriending him because as soon as you earn more than one heart with Gus, he will start sending you gifts in the post.

Now, let’s see what we can do with Stardew Valley’s Gus.

What are Stardew Valley Gus’ heart events?

Here’s everything you need to know about his heart events.

Any more than zero hearts Gus will start to send you gifts in the mail as soon as you reach a friendship level higher than zero.

Three hearts Gus will send you a salmon dinner recipe when you reach three hearts.

Four hearts – Gus and Pam cutscene Once you reach two or more hearts with Pam, head to the saloon during opening hours. Gus will complain about Pam not paying her tab, and ask you for help. When Pam comes in and asks Gus for drink, she will ask you what is going on, and you will have two options. Either say: You need to pay your tab off right now! This will give you -50 friendship points. The saloon is not doing well, financially. This will give you +15 friendship points. Pam will be upset, but she will pay off her tab and Gus will give her a drink.

Five hearts Leave the farmhouse on a day without rain between 06:00 and 11:30.

Seven hearts Gus will send you a cranberry sauce recipe when you reach seven hearts.



What are the best Stardew Valley Gus gifts?

Gus would love to receive any of the following items in the loved and liked rows.

Reaction Gift Loved Universal loves, diamond, escargot, fish taco, orange, tropical curry Liked Universal likes (except coleslaw), daffodil Neutral Universal neutrals, every egg (other than void egg), fruit (except salmonberry), milk, chanterelle, dandelion, ginger, hazelnut, leek, magma cap, morel, purple mushroom, snow yam, winter root Dislike Universal dislikes, salmonberry, wild horseradish Hate Universal hates, coleslaw, holly, quartz

What is the Stardew Valley Gus glitch?

There was a big glitch (or cheat) in the game related to Gus, which gave you access to loads of extra cash. Naming yourself after a specific item code, for example [163][166][434] would lead to those items (a legend fish, a treasure chest, and a stardrop) instantly spawning into your inventory every time your name is mentioned in the game. As Gus regularly mentions your name, speaking to him at the saloon would lead to plenty of sell fodder that went for a pretty penny. However, this exploit was patched out of the game back in the 1.3 patch, so it doesn’t work anymore.

