How likely is a Starfield Nintendo Switch port?

With a set Starfield release date, many want to know if there’s a Starfield Nintendo Switch version. It feels like a lifetime ago that Bethesda announced Starfield at E3 2018. Mind you, since then, Microsoft bought ZeniMax, Bethesda’s parent company, thus owning the Doom and Elder Scrolls studios. Not only that, but we’ve had a worldwide pandemic, the next generation of consoles, and a new English monarch.

Anyway, onto everything you need to know about Starfield on Nintendo Switch.

Is Starfield on Nintendo Switch?

Sorry friends, but Starfield isn’t coming to Nintendo Switch. If you want to experience Bethesda’s upcoming RPG, you need to be a PC or next-gen Xbox player. However, while it’s unlikely this will change, Microsoft and Nintendo are partnering to bring more games to the platform, so who knows?

What is the Starfield release date?

Is there a Starfield trailer?

If you do plan to get the game despite its absence from the Nintendo Switch, you can catch the latest Starfield trailer below:

