Survivor io codes October 2023

Need a little boost to get those zombies away from you? Check out these Survivor io codes to get as much money and energy as you can! Survivor io is a sort of bullet-hell game where your aim is to survive as long as possible in a world filled with zombies and other mutated monsters. As you progress you earn upgrades like stronger weapons and more energy.

Survivor io codes

Here are all the new Survivor.IO codes:

autumnsport – 100 gems and 20 energy (new!)

– 100 gems and 20 energy (new!) HeatNow – 100 gems and 30 energy

– 100 gems and 30 energy anniversary – 300 gems, 20 energy, and 20K gold

– 300 gems, 20 energy, and 20K gold deepsea2023 – 100 gems and 10 energy

100 gems and 10 energy GraininEar – 100 gems and 30 energy

Expired codes:

FallBreeze

Combeack

Obon2023

Autumn88

GreaterHeat

tanabata

summerday

tangtanggpkr

LUCKY2023

2023Spring

PlantNow!

kakao10gift

SpringArbor

DADA5000DC

survivor11

LOVE2023

20challenge23

LNY2023

XMAS2022IO

20Thanksgiving22

halloween31

pumpkin

yesranger666

mapleleaves

How do I redeem Survivor io codes?

To redeem Survivor io codes, you need to head to the game’s official redemption page. There’s no way to redeem codes in the game. Once you’re there, follow these steps:

Copy or type your user ID into the first box

Paste or type a code into the second box

Type out the number in the verification image

And repeat for all the codes that are active!

If you’re not sure where your user ID is, open the menu in Survivor io, and then Settings. Your ID is at the bottom of the pop-up.

What are Survivor io codes?

These codes are distributed regularly, usually to celebrate events or holidays like the recent Valentine’s Day code. Each redemption grants you goodies in your mailbox, including energy, gold coins, and rare items like Army Keys.

