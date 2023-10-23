While there are heaps of new characters to fawn over since our arrival in Sumeru, Genshin Impact’s Dehya certainly doesn’t intend on getting lost in the fold. This gorgeous gal wasted no time in stealing all of our hearts with her fierce and fiery design and dominant stance. Let’s take a look at everything we know about Genshin Dehya and how to properly use her.

Let’s see how to get the best bite out of the lioness, Genshin Impact’s Dehya.

What’s the best Genshin Impact Dehya build?

Dehya is a five-star pyro claymore wielder, capable of dealing off-field pyro damage and unleashing powerful melee attack strings. The main meat of her kit goes towards mitigating damage for other party members by taking it herself.

As for her role, it’s no secret that Dehya is a little confusing. Dehya fits a main DPS slot and excels most when you pair her up with strong buffer and support characters, especially when her burst is active. She’s not really made for a pyro application role and is more of a tanky damage dealer, but her elemental skill places a pyro-infused AoE on the ground, aiding elemental reactions.

What are the best Genshin Impact Dehya weapons?

Dehya’s signature weapon is Beacon of the Reed Sea, and is definitely her best-in-slot. It’s tailored around her kit and therefore is her best in slot, though there are other options that work just as well.

The Serpent Spine, especially at R5, is an extremely well-rounded weapon and a great option for most claymore wielders. With its high crit rate and damage output, it is a solid choice for Dehya. Aside from that, Wolf’s Gravestone is also a good option, as the dramatic attack boost it offers should also increase the pyro damage dealt by her Fiery Sanctum.

Weapon Effect How to obtain Beacon of the Reed Sea (five-star) Bonus effect: Crit rate

Skill: Increases Dehya’s attack by 20% for eight seconds after an elemental skill hits an opponent. After she takes damage, her attack increases by 20% for eight seconds. The two aforementioned effects can trigger even when she’s not on the field. Additionally, when not protected by a shield, Dehya’s max HP increases by 32% Weapon banner (alongside Dehya) Wolf’s Gravestone (five-star) Bonus effect: Attack

Skill: Increases Dehya’s attack by 20%. On hit, attacks against enemies with less than 30% HP increase all party members’ attack by 40% for 12 seconds. Can only occur once every 30 seconds Standard banner Favonius Greatsword (four-star) Bonus effect: Energy recharge

Skill: Crit hits have a 60% chance to generate an elemental orb, which regenerates six energy for Dehya. This only occurs every 12 seconds. Standard banner Talking Stick (four-star) Bonus effect: Crit rate

Skill: Attack increases by 16% for fifteen seconds after Dehya is affected by pyro. This can trigger once every 12 seconds. All elemental damage bonus increases by 12% for 15 seconds after being affected by hydro, cryo, electro, or dendro. Battle Pass

What are the best Genshin Impact Dehya artifacts?

Dehya’s kit takes a little getting used to, and so her ‘best’ artifacts can cause some confusion. Two pieces of Crimson Witch of Flames and two pieces of Tenacity of the Millelith suits her quite well, as they boost both her pyro damage and HP.

In terms of what sort of pieces you should aim for, Dehya needs around 200% or more energy recharge in order to burst reliably. Aside from that, her skills scale off attack and HP, so those two stats are a good shout.

Artifact set Effect How to obtain Tenacity of the Millelith Two equipped: Max HP increase

Four equipped: Increases the attack of all nearby party members by 20% and increases shield strength by 30% for three seconds when an elemental skill hits an opponent. This effect can trigger even when Dehya is not on the field Ridge Watch domain Crimson Witch of Flames Two equipped: Increases pyro damage

Four equipped: Increases overloaded, burning, and burgeon damage by 40%. Increases vaporize and melt damage by 15%. Using an elemental skill increases the two-piece effects by a further 50% for ten seconds Hidden Palace of Zhou Formula domain Emblem of Severed Fate Two equipped: Increases energy recharge

Four equipped: Increases elemental burst damage by 25% of Dehya’s energy recharge. Gain a maximum of 75% bonus damage in this way Momiji-Dyed Court domain Vourukasha’s Glow Two equipped: Increases HP

Four equipped: Elemental skill and elemental burst damage increase by 10%. After Dehya takes damage, the damage bonus is increased by 80% for five seconds. This effect increase can have five stacks. These effects can be triggered even when Dehya is not on the field. Molten Iron Fortress domain

Artifact stat recommendations

As for which stats to aim for, Dehya works best with a stacked HP and attack stat, but crit rate, crit damage, and energy recharge won’t hurt either.

Main stats:

Sands: HP, attack

Goblet: Pyro damage bonus

Circlet: Crit rate or crit damage

Sub-stats:

Energy recharge

Crit rate

Crit damage

Attack

HP

What are Genshin Impact Dehya’s abilities?

Active skills:

Skill Effect Normal attack: Sandstorm Assault Normal: Perform up to four consecutive strikes using Dehya’s claymore and martial arts

Charged: Drain stamina over time to perform continuous slashes. At the end of the sequence, Dehya performs a powerful finishing slash

Plunging: Plunge from mid-air to strike the ground, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE damage on impact Elemental skill: Molten Inferno Perform one of the following attacks depending on the combat situation: Indomitable Flame – Activates if there is currently no Fiery Sanctum field present. Dehya deals AoE pyro damage and creates a Fiery Sanctum field

Activates if there is currently no Fiery Sanctum field present. Dehya deals AoE pyro damage and creates a Fiery Sanctum field Ranging Flame – Activates if a Fiery Sanctum field is present. Dehya performs a leaping attack, dealing AoE pyro damage before recreating a Fiery Sanctum field at her new position. This Fiery Sanctum field inherits the remaining duration of the previous field, and can only activate once throughout a single Fiery Sanctum field’s duration Fiery Sanctum field: When you deal damage to an opponent within a Fiery Sanctum field, the field unleashes a coordinated attack, dealing AoE pyro damage to them based on Dehya’s attack and max HP. This effect can trigger once every 2.5 seconds. The field also increases the interruption resistance of active characters within its AoE. When active characters within the field take damage, Dehya mitigates a portion of that damage. Dehya then takes this damage over ten seconds. When the stored mitigated damage reaches or goes over a certain percentage of Dehya’s max HP, she stops mitigating damage in this way. Only one Fiery Sanctum created by Dehya herself can exist at the same time Elemental burst: Leonine Bite Dehya enters the Blazing Lioness state and increases her resistance to interruption. In this state, Dehya automatically and continuously unleashes the Flame-Mane’s Fist, dealing pyro damage based on her attack and max HP. When the Blazing Lioness stat expires, Dehya unleashes an Incineration Drive, dealing AoE pyro damage based on her attack and max HP. If you activate Leonine Bite when Dehya’s Fiery Sanctum is active, Dehya retrieves it and creates another field once Blazing Lioness expires. This field takes on the retrieved field’s duration at the moment of its retrieval.

While in the Blazing Lioness state, Dehya can’t cast her elemental skill or perform normal, charged, and plunging attacks – instead, they’re replaced by Roaring Barrage.

If you unleash Roaring Barrage within 0.4 seconds after each Flame-Mane’s Fist strike it increases the attack speed of the next Flame-Mane’s Fist strike

Passive skills:

Skill Effect The Sunlit Way (unlocked automatically) Increases the movement speed of your party members by 10% during the day (6:00 – 18:00 in-game). This doesn’t take effect in domains, trounce domains, or the Spiral Abyss, and doesn’t stack with passive talents that provide the same effects. Unstinting Succor (unlocked at ascension one) Within six seconds of Dehya retrieving the Fiery Sanctum field through Molten Inferno: Raging Flame or Leonine Bite, she takes 60% less damage from Redmane’s Blood. This can trigger once every two seconds. Additionally, within nine seconds of Dehya unleashing Molten Inferno: Indomitable Flame, she grants all party members the Gold-Forged Form state. This state further increases a character’s resistance to interruption when they’re within the Fiery Sanctum field. You can trigger Gold-Forged Form max once every 18 seconds. Stalwart and True (unlocked at ascension four) Dehya recovers 20% of her max HP and restores 6% of her max HP when her HP is less than 40% every two seconds for the next ten seconds. This effect can trigger once every 20 seconds.

What are Genshin Impact Dehya’s constellations?

If you pull a duplicate of Dehya on her banner, you can unlock a special buff called a constellation. Here are each of Dehya’s constellations – under the name Mantichora.

Constellation Effect C1: The Flame Incandescent Increases Dehya’s max HP by 20%, and she deals bonus damage based on her max HP when she uses the following attacks: Increases Molten Inferno’s damage by 3.6% of her max HP

Increases Leonite Bite’s damage by 6% of her max HP C2: The Sand-Blades Glittering When Dehya uses Molten Inferno: Ranging Flame, the duration of the recreated Fiery Sanctum field increases by four seconds. Additionally, when a Fiery Sanctum exists on the field, the damage dealt by its next coordinated attack increases by 50% when enemies attack active characters within the Fiery Sanctum’s AoE. C3: A Rage Swift as Fire Increases the level of Leonine Bite by three, to a maximum of level 15. C4: An Oath Abiding When you hit opponents with Flame-Mane’s Fist and Incineration Drive during Leonine Bite, they restore 1.5 energy for Dehya and 2.5% of her max HP. This effect can trigger once every 0.2 seconds. C5: The Alpha Unleashed Increases the level of Molten Inferno by three, up to a maximum of level 15. C6: The Burning Claws Cleaving Increases the crit rate of Leonine Bit by 10%. Additionally, after a Flame-Mane’s Fist attack hits an opponent and deals crit hits, it increases the crit damage of Leonine Bite by 15% and extends its duration by 0.5 seconds. This effect can trigger every 0.2 seconds. The duration can extend by a maximum of two seconds, and its crit damage can increase by a maximum of 60% in this way.

What are Genshin Impact Dehya’s ascension materials?

In order to ascend Dehya, you need to farm sand grease pupas in the Desert of Hadramaveth – specifically around the Wenut tunnels. You also need the Eremite headband drops and boss materials from the Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network inside the Dune of Elusion.

Required level Mora Materials 20 20,000 One agnidus agate sliver, three faded red satin, three sand grease pupas 40 40,000 Three agnidus agate fragments, 15 trimmed red silk, ten sand grease pupas, two light guiding tetrahedrons 50 60,000 Six agnidus agate fragments, 12 trimmed red silk, 20 sand grease pupas, four light guiding tetrahedrons 60 80,000 Three agnidus agate chunks, 18 trimmed red silk, 30 sand grease pupas, eight light guiding tetrahedrons 70 100,000 Six agnidus agate chunks, 12 rich red brocade, 45 sand grease pupas, 12 light guiding tetrahedrons 80 120.000 Six agnidus agate gemstones, 24 rich red brocade, 60 sand grease pupas, 20 light guiding tetrahedrons

What are Genshin Impact Dehya’s talent materials?

You can upgrade Dehya’s normal attack, elemental skill, and elemental burst to level ten each. You can get the praxis talent books from the Steeple of Ignorance domain on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday. The silks and satins come from Eremite enemies around Sumeru, and the Puppet String is a drop in the Shouki no Kami weekly boss.

Talent level Mora Materials Two 12,500 Three teachings of praxis, six faded red satin Three 17,500 Two guides to praxis, three trimmed red silk Four 25,000 Four guides to praxis, four trimmed red silk Five 30,000 Six guides to praxis, six trimmed red silk Six 37,500 Nine guides to praxis, nine trimmed red silk Seven 120,000 Four philosophies of praxis, four rich red brocade, one puppet string Eight 260,000 Six philosophies of praxis, six rich red brocade, one puppet string Nine 450,000 12 philosophies of praxis, nine rich red brocade, two puppet strings Ten 700,000 16 philosophies of praxis, 12 rich red brocade, two puppet strings, one crown of insight

What are the best Genshin Impact Dehya team comps?

Dehya, like many other on-field DPS, requires a team that revolves around supporting and enabling. As Dehya can heal herself, she doesn’t necessarily need a healer or shielder unless you’re facing some seriously hefty foes.

Generally, we recommend pairing her up with Bennett due to his handy attack buff (with the added comfort of some extra heals when needed), along with a hydro or cryo sub-DPS. She also works well with Kazuha, who can shred enemy resistance before she unleashes her furious fists.

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot Dehya Lyney Kazuha Bennett Dehya Xingqiu Nahida Bennett Dehya Xiangling Bennett Kazuha Dehya Wriothesley Bennett Sucrose

On a personal note, using Dehya with Genshin Impact’s Candace‘s burst means Dehya can vape on her own with the hydro infusion – we also like to use them together as they’re canonically friends! Kuki Shinobu’s electro ring is also really handy for extra damage and popping off some reactions, too.

That’s everything we know about Genshin Impact’s Dehya for now. For more Hoyoverse gaming, here’s the Honkai Star Rail tier list and what we know about any Honkai Star Rail codes.