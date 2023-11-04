Android users can enter the Hollows in the Tarisland beta

Tencent’s upcoming cross-platform MMORPG Tarisland has generated a bunch of discussion in the mobile MMORPG community since its initial announcement and that’s bound to continue as the second Tarisland beta is tantalizingly close.

Participating in Tarisland‘s closed beta gets you access to nine unique character classes – two more than in the initial beta – and expansive storylines in areas like the Ancash Canyon, SilverLit, and the Misty Forest. If you’re interested in succeeding in raids and dungeons, understanding the different classes and how they interact is crucial.

One of this beta’s new classes is the Shadow Swordsman, who is touted as the master of melee damage. We want to see how Tarisland’s classes differ from classic mobile MMORPG mechanics. This time around, you can also try your hand at a new ten-player PvE raid and a PvP mode.

The closed beta, much like the full game, features no pay-to-win elements as one of the developer Locojoy Games’s goals for Tarisland is to create a fair and sustainable game ecosystem for all players to enjoy. This means you won’t find any stat-boosting items in the shop.

When is the Tarisland beta?

The Tarisland closed beta starts on November 15, 2023 for PC and Android players in 16 countries worldwide. You can sign up and find out more on the Tarisland official website.

While we wait for the Tarisland release date, you can keep up with the game’s development on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Discord, as well as on the official website.

That's everything you need to know about the Tarisland closed beta.