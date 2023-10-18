Taxi Boss codes October 2023

If you dream of running your own business in the big city, try it out in Roblox, and use our Taxi Boss codes to get a boost for your business.

A red car and a blue car drifting on a street, with skyscrapers in the background.
October 18, 2023: We checked for new Taxi Boss codes.

In this game, you have to run a taxi company, getting customers to their destinations as quickly as possible. They even pay more the quicker you go, so make sure to upgrade your vehicles to turn them into speed machines. If you’re struggling to pay for all the gear, use our Taxi Boss codes to get some in-game cash and keep the business running.

Taxi Boss codes

Active codes:

  • LETSGO – free cash
  • XMAS – free cash
  • HIGHWAY – free cash
  • ONEYEAR – free cash
  • OFFICE – free cash
  • COMPANY – free cash
  • update – free cash
  • matrix – 800 bucks
  • test – 100 bucks
  • start – 1,000 bucks

Expired codes:

  • HUNDRED
  • time
  • race
  • thanks
  • code
  • like
  • MONEY
  • taxi
  • boss

A car in traffic in the middle of a busy city.

What are Taxi Boss codes?

Taxi Boss codes are little codewords that the developer hands out so that you can get free stuff. They can be super helpful to keep your bank balance up, so be sure to check back here regularly for new codes.

How do I redeem Taxi Boss codes?

It’s way too easy to redeem codes in Taxi Boss, just follow these steps:

  • Boot up Taxi Boss in Roblox
  • Tap the shopping cart icon on the left
  • Enter one of our codes in the box
  • Hit enter
  • Enjoy the goodies!

It's as simple as that. Sadly, that's all the Taxi Boss codes we have for now.

