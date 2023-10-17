Base Battles codes – free tokens and more

Everyone likes a good battle in Roblox. There are countless experiences where you can battle it out with your friends. Our Base Battles codes are here to help you get the most out of this 15v15 vehicle-based shooter with a helpful bank account boost, whether you’re a Roblox aficionado or just a beginner. Keep checking back here for more codes too, as we’ll update this page whenever new codes pop up.

Base Battles codes

Active codes:

LABORDAY23 – 15k tokens

– 15k tokens 350K – 75k tokens

– 75k tokens OURBAD – 50k tokens

– 50k tokens FREEMONEY – 10k tokens

– 10k tokens 325K – 75k tokens

– 75k tokens CINCO – 18,620 tokens

– 18,620 tokens SPRINGBREAK – 25k tokens

– 25k tokens WHOOPS – 25k tokens

– 25k tokens PREZ – 50k tokens

– 50k tokens 300K – 50k tokens

– 50k tokens OVERTHEMOON – 15k tokens

– 15k tokens Carvas454 – 50k tokens

– 50k tokens Rainster – Rainster limited weapon skin

– Rainster limited weapon skin DESTROYER – 25k tokens

– 25k tokens 250K – free tokens

Expired codes:

RAINSTERGIVEAWAY

SUMMER

200K

POCKETTACTICS

150KLIKES

100KLIKES

TURKEY

FIGHTER

MYSTIC

ARCTIC

DEVKING

BETA

How do I redeem Base Battles codes?

Redeeming Base Battles codes is super easy, just follow these steps:

Launch Base Battles in Roblox

Enter the code in the box at the bottom

Hit redeem

Enjoy your tokens!

