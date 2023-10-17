Base Battles codes – free tokens and more

Are you looking for Base Battles codes to boost your bank balance? Well, we’re here to help with a list of codes to get you some free tokens.

Base Battles characters wading through the ocean with guns
Daz Skubich's Avatar

Published:

Roblox

Everyone likes a good battle in Roblox. There are countless experiences where you can battle it out with your friends. Our Base Battles codes are here to help you get the most out of this 15v15 vehicle-based shooter with a helpful bank account boost, whether you’re a Roblox aficionado or just a beginner. Keep checking back here for more codes too, as we’ll update this page whenever new codes pop up.

So, what are you waiting for? Check out our Base Battles codes below. Once you’re done here, we’ve got Roblox freebies galore with Shindo Life codes, Anime Fighting Simulator X codes, Blade Ball codesProject Slayers codes, Project Mugetsu codes lists and much, much more. Be sure to check them all out, as well as our Roblox game codes guide and our Roblox promo codes guide.

Base Battles codes

Active codes:

  • LABORDAY23 – 15k tokens
  • 350K – 75k tokens
  • OURBAD – 50k tokens
  • FREEMONEY – 10k tokens
  • 325K – 75k tokens
  • CINCO – 18,620 tokens
  • SPRINGBREAK – 25k tokens
  • WHOOPS – 25k tokens
  • PREZ – 50k tokens
  • 300K – 50k tokens
  • OVERTHEMOON – 15k tokens
  • Carvas454 – 50k tokens
  • Rainster – Rainster limited weapon skin
  • DESTROYER – 25k tokens
  • 250K – free tokens

Expired codes:

  • RAINSTERGIVEAWAY
  • SUMMER
  • 200K
  • POCKETTACTICS
  • 150KLIKES
  • 100KLIKES
  • TURKEY
  • FIGHTER
  • MYSTIC
  • ARCTIC
  • DEVKING
  • BETA

A picture of various avatars - who you can upgrade with Base Battles codes - fighting it out in a big 15v15 battle

How do I redeem Base Battles codes?

Redeeming Base Battles codes is super easy, just follow these steps:

  • Launch Base Battles in Roblox
  • Enter the code in the box at the bottom
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy your tokens!

Super easy, right? If you get bored of Roblox we’ve got more goodies in our Coin Master free spins and Genshin Impact codes lists. Who doesn’t love free stuff?

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once (they’ve even tried a few Roblox games) but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch and making video essays on representation in games. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Pocket Tactics Hey! Pocket Tactics is the world's number one mobile games site. Follow us for Roblox, Genshin, Pokémon, and more on TwitterFacebook, and Google News.