TFT items guide

TFT items are a key aspect of Riot Game’s auto battler, but there are so many, with different recipes and in-game effects. So, we’ve put together a handy little list so you can see what effects items have, alongside a crafting sheet so you can make everything that you need.
TFT items list
Here are all the Teamfight Tactics items and their primary effects.
- Archangel’s Staff – ability power +10, starting mana +15
- Assassin Emblem – health +150
- B. F. Sword – attack damage +10
- Banshee’s Claw – dodge chance +15%, health +150
- Bloodthirster – attack damage +10, magic resistance +20
- Blue Buff – starting mana +50
- Bramble Vest – armour +70
- Cavalier Emblem – armour +20
- Chain Vest – armour +20
- Chalice of Power – magic resist +20, starting mana +15
- Deathblade – attack damage +40
- Dragon’s Claw – magic resistance +120
- Dragonmancer Emblem – ability power +10
- Edge of Night – attack damage +10, armour +20
- Frozen Heart – armour +20, starting mana +15
- Gargoyle Stoneplate – armour +20, magic resist +20
- Giant Slayer – attack damage +10, attack speed +10%
- Giant’s Belt – health +150
- Guardian Emblem – health +150
- Guinsoo’s Rageblade – attack speed +10%, ability power +10
- Hand of Justice – critical chance +15%, starting mana +15
- Hextech Gunblade – attack damage and attack power +10
- Infinity Edge – attack damage +10, crit damage +10%
- Ionic Spark – magic resist +20, ability power +10
- Jewelled Gauntlet – critical chance +15%, critical damage +30%, ability power +20
- Last Whisper – attack speed +10%, critical chance +15%
- Locket of the Iron Solari – armour +20, ability power +10
- Mage Emblem – starting mana +15
- Mirage Emblem – gain the mirage trait
- Morellonomicon – health +150, ability power +10
- Needlessly Large Rod – ability power +10
- Negatron Cloak – magic resistance +20
- Quicksilver – attack speed +20%, dodge chance +15%, magic resist +20
- Rabadon’s Deathcap – ability power +75
- Ragewing Emblem – attack speed +10%
- Rapid Firecannon – attack speed +55%
- Recurve Bow – attack speed + 10%
- Redemption – health +150, starting mana +15
- Runaan’s Hurricane – attack damage +10, attack speed +10%, magic resist +20
- Shimmerscale Emblem – attack damage +10
- Shroud of Stillness – armour +20, dodge chance +15%
- Sparring Gloves – critical chance +5, dodge chance +10
- Spatula – no effects
- Spear of Shojin – attack damage +10, mana +15
- Statikk Shiv – attack speed +20%, starting mana +15
- Sunfire Cape – armour +20, health +150
- Tactician’s Crown – team size +1
- Tear of the Goddess – mana +15
- Thief’s Gloves – critical chance +15%, dodge chance +15%
- Titan’s Resolve – armour +2, attack speed +10%
- Warmog’s Armor – health +1000
- Zeke’s Herald – attack damage +10, health +150
- Zephyr – health +150, magic resistance +20
- Zz’Rot Portal – attack speed +10%, health +150
TFT items recipe chart
Below is a recipe chart for Teamfight Tactics items. To make the item you want, you need to combine the two items it corresponds with on the top row and the column to the left. For example, if you want to make a Giant Slayer, your ingredients are a B.F. Sword and a Recurve Bow.
