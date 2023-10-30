TFT items guide

TFT items are a key aspect of Riot Game’s auto battler, but there are so many, with different recipes and in-game effects. So, we’ve put together a handy little list so you can see what effects items have, alongside a crafting sheet so you can make everything that you need.

TFT items list

Here are all the Teamfight Tactics items and their primary effects.

Archangel’s Staff – ability power +10, starting mana +15

– ability power +10, starting mana +15 Assassin Emblem – health +150

– health +150 B. F. Sword – attack damage +10

– attack damage +10 Banshee’s Claw – dodge chance +15%, health +150

– dodge chance +15%, health +150 Bloodthirster – attack damage +10, magic resistance +20

– attack damage +10, magic resistance +20 Blue Buff – starting mana +50

– starting mana +50 Bramble Vest – armour +70

– armour +70 Cavalier Emblem – armour +20

– armour +20 Chain Vest – armour +20

– armour +20 Chalice of Power – magic resist +20, starting mana +15

– magic resist +20, starting mana +15 Deathblade – attack damage +40

– attack damage +40 Dragon’s Claw – magic resistance +120

– magic resistance +120 Dragonmancer Emblem – ability power +10

Emblem – ability power +10 Edge of Night – attack damage +10, armour +20

– attack damage +10, armour +20 Frozen Heart – armour +20, starting mana +15

– armour +20, starting mana +15 Gargoyle Stoneplate – armour +20, magic resist +20

– armour +20, magic resist +20 Giant Slayer – attack damage +10, attack speed +10%

– attack damage +10, attack speed +10% Giant’s Belt – health +150

– health +150 Guardian Emblem – health +150

– health +150 Guinsoo’s Rageblade – attack speed +10%, ability power +10

– attack speed +10%, ability power +10 Hand of Justice – critical chance +15%, starting mana +15

– critical chance +15%, starting mana +15 Hextech Gunblade – attack damage and attack power +10

– attack damage and attack power +10 Infinity Edge – attack damage +10, crit damage +10%

– attack damage +10, crit damage +10% Ionic Spark – magic resist +20, ability power +10

– magic resist +20, ability power +10 Jewelled Gauntlet – critical chance +15%, critical damage +30%, ability power +20

– critical chance +15%, critical damage +30%, ability power +20 Last Whisper – attack speed +10%, critical chance +15%

– attack speed +10%, critical chance +15% Locket of the Iron Solari – armour +20, ability power +10

– armour +20, ability power +10 Mage Emblem – starting mana +15

– starting mana +15 Mirage Emblem – gain the mirage trait

– gain the mirage trait Morellonomicon – health +150, ability power +10

– health +150, ability power +10 Needlessly Large Rod – ability power +10

– ability power +10 Negatron Cloak – magic resistance +20

– magic resistance +20 Quicksilver – attack speed +20%, dodge chance +15%, magic resist +20

– attack speed +20%, dodge chance +15%, magic resist +20 Rabadon’s Deathcap – ability power +75

– ability power +75 Ragewing Emblem – attack speed +10%

– attack speed +10% Rapid Firecannon – attack speed +55%

– attack speed +55% Recurve Bow – attack speed + 10%

– attack speed + 10% Redemption – health +150, starting mana +15

– health +150, starting mana +15 Runaan’s Hurricane – attack damage +10, attack speed +10%, magic resist +20

– attack damage +10, attack speed +10%, magic resist +20 Shimmerscale Emblem – attack damage +10

– attack damage +10 Shroud of Stillness – armour +20, dodge chance +15%

– armour +20, dodge chance +15% Sparring Gloves – critical chance +5, dodge chance +10

– critical chance +5, dodge chance +10 Spatula – no effects

– no effects Spear of Shojin – attack damage +10, mana +15

– attack damage +10, mana +15 Statikk Shiv – attack speed +20%, starting mana +15

– attack speed +20%, starting mana +15 Sunfire Cape – armour +20, health +150

– armour +20, health +150 Tactician’s Crown – team size +1

– team size +1 Tear of the Goddess – mana +15

– mana +15 Thief’s Gloves – critical chance +15%, dodge chance +15%

– critical chance +15%, dodge chance +15% Titan’s Resolve – armour +2, attack speed +10%

– armour +2, attack speed +10% Warmog’s Armor – health +1000

– health +1000 Zeke’s Herald – attack damage +10, health +150

– attack damage +10, health +150 Zephyr – health +150, magic resistance +20

– health +150, magic resistance +20 Zz’Rot Portal – attack speed +10%, health +150

TFT items recipe chart

Below is a recipe chart for Teamfight Tactics items. To make the item you want, you need to combine the two items it corresponds with on the top row and the column to the left. For example, if you want to make a Giant Slayer, your ingredients are a B.F. Sword and a Recurve Bow.

