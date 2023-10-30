The Witcher games on Switch and mobile 2023

It’s time to walk the path with The Witcher games on Nintendo Switch and mobile. Here, not only do we list The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (arguably one of the best RPGs of all time), but we have a story-driven smartphone title, a great CCG that’s hard to put down, and we also pay homage to a mobile game that once had such potential. Unfortunately, the latter just doesn’t have what it takes to survive the life of a Witcher.

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game

Ah, Gwent. This delightful card game is originally from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, but its popularity among fans led to the creation of this mobile game. Here, much like in the mainline game, you need to collect cards from a range of factions and build the most powerful deck you can for said faction. It’s a fun time that can prove to be a challenge should the cards not be in your favour.

Fortunately, to help you make the most out of your favourite faction, we have a Gwent decks guide that gives suggestions on which ones are good choices for your deck.

The Witcher 3: Hearts of Stone

Okay, while Hearts of Stone is technically DLC, it’s one of the best expansions out there and is long enough that you can almost consider it to be a game in its own right, thus, it has its own entry on this list. Hearts of Stone features a fantastic story and introduces new weapons, quests, and characters while also building on the world of The Witcher 3 itself, with the events of this DLC spilling over into the main game in various ways. Seriously, go and speak to some of your in-game pals to see what they have to say after the conclusion of this DLC.

The Witcher: Monster Slayer

At first, The Witcher: Monster Slayer hit the mobile gaming scene with such promise. In essence, it’s a fantasy version of Pokemon Go – how could this go wrong? Unfortunately, Spokko’s game just hasn’t reached the heights that the developers and CD Projekt Red hoped it would. Nonetheless, it’s a fun game, and it’s a shame that June 30, 2023, marks the end of it, not even two years after its release in July 2021.

In this game, you get to slay many recognisable beasts in the real world, such as grave hags, drowners, gryphons, and more. Better still, you get to upgrade your gear, brew potions and oils, construct bombs, and embark on quests. Mind you, this is all in a time before Geralt of Rivia. Perhaps the game would be more popular with that handsome Witcher in it. Still, one look at our The Witcher: Monster Slayer review tells you that it showed such promise at release.

The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine

Okay, so while I maintain that Hearts of Stone is one of the best expansions out there, I’m ready to go one step further with The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine and claim that it’s the best piece of DLC in videogame history. Like Hearts of Stone, it’s so long that it could easily be a spin-off game, and thus I feel it’s fair to include it as a separate entry on this list.

Honestly, Blood and Wine boasts one of the best narratives to feature in an RPG, couple that with a gorgeous new location in Touissant, and you’re in for a special time. The fact that there are great new characters and an assortment of fresh gear and monsters is just the cherry on top of a fairly grotesque sundae.

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales

Thronebreaker takes place in the famous fantasy world of The Witcher, but while it maintains the RPG elements that fans love, it also adopts a narrative-driven exploration style. Should you be a fan of Gwent, you should give this game a go, for it serves as a standalone single-player component for the CCG. Here, you can expect intense battles, a long campaign, and face the consequences of your actions like never before in The Witcher universe.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Yes, of course, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is on this list. It’s easily one of the best Switch RPGs out there, what with its fantastic world, enigmatic characters, enthralling story, and a host of beasts that you need to put in their place. The fact that it also features two beautiful sorceresses and a handsome Witcher is just a bonus. In all seriousness, there’s so much to do in this game, and we’re even on hand to help you make the most of your time on The Continent.

We have The Witcher 3 Triss, The Witcher 3 Ciri, The Witcher 3 Yennefer, and The Witcher 3 Geralt guides so that you can learn more about the main characters. Or, if you want some help with quests, our The Witcher 3 Family Matters article is great. We also have a guide to all of The Witcher 3 endings, just in case you need help understanding how Geralt’s story ends in your world.

Well, there you have it, The Witcher games on Nintendo Switch and mobile. The future is looking bright for this iconic franchise, and we hope to see more Witcher games hit these platforms someday.