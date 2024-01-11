Total War: Elysium release date estimate

By now, we’re all used to waiting years for certain games to come out, and it feels like extensive delays are more common than not (Hollow Knight Silksong, anyone?) Speaking of which, the Total War: Elysium release date should be coming any day now, right? Elysium promises innovative, addictive card-battler gameplay… or at least, that was the plan. We’ve still got plenty of questions about the upcoming release of the game, which we’ve answered to the best of our knowledge below.

Total War: Elysium release date estiamte

Creative Assembly is yet to announce a Total War: Elysium release date, and there are question marks around whether or not the game will ever see the light of day. In fact, it could be that Total War: Elysium has quietly been canceled, or, ‘indefinitely delayed’ internally by the developer.

The reason for this lack of certainty stems from the fact that news about the game’s development has been nonexistent for a long time. In 2020, the closed beta for the game was opened up, and this then ended in December of the same year. Since then, there’s been no news about the development or release of the game has been officially announced, and the Discord server that was used for communication between fans and the developer was closed in September 2021. So, sadly, it’s not looking good, even though progress on the game appears to have reached the final stages, or close to it. That being said, because development got so far on the game, there’s a lot that we do know about the gameplay.

Total War: Elysium gameplay

Total War: Elysium is a historical deck builder in the same vein as Hearthstone, where you take famous generals and iconic figures from throughout history into card-based battles set primarily in a city called Elysium. You can build your decks according to a variety of factions, though like most card-battlers your own personal preferences will determine how you battle.

Total War: Elysium platforms and availability

Creative Assembly will release Total War: Elysium across PC and mobile platforms according to the latest information in 2024… if it ever arrives at all. The game is designed to be free-to-play, which is standard for the format, with monetization coming through micro-transactions.

