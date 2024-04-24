We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

The Trails of Cold Steel – Northern War release date is on the way

The Trails of Cold Steel - Northern War release date sees Falcom’s Legend of Heroes franchise join the mobile market for the first time.

Today, UserJoy announced the Trails of Cold Steel – Northern War release date, bringing the decades-old Legend of Heroes franchise to mobile for the first time. The game launched in Japan at the end of last year and quickly rose to the top of mobile RPG charts.

Trails of Cold Steel – Northern War follows the story of Lavian Winslet, the granddaughter of a hero who joins the Northern Jaegers’ mercenary group to protect her homeland. Alongside her group of new friends, she sets off on a reconnaissance mission to the Erebonian Empire and the story begins to unfold. Like the best gacha games on the market, the game features incredible voice acting from series regulars like Uchiyama Koki as Rean and Kanemoto Hisako as Fie.

Immerse yourself in the Trails series with Trails of Cold Steel – Northern War’s beautiful animations, variety of game modes, and a brand-new story that appeals to series veterans and newbies alike. UserJoy is also offering a generous array of pre-registration rewards, including cosmetics, currency, and a free SSR character, so make sure to register your interest today.

When is the Trails of Cold Steel – Northern War release date?

Trails of Cold Steel – Northern War releases globally on iOS and Android on May 29, 2024. You can pre-register now via the App Store, Google Play, and the official website to earn rewards and stay up to date on the latest announcements.

