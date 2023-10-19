Treasure Quest codes October 2023

Do you love treasure? Do you love quests? Then you’ll love our Treasure Quest codes list. We’ve rounded together all of the game’s current freebies to give you an edge in your dungeon-crawling antics. Whether it’s weapons, potions, backpack slots, or gold, our list features the latest free rewards. Be warned, though, unlike most Roblox game codes, Treasure Quests have a limited expiry date, so you’ve got to nab them quick.

But still, Treasure Quest codes are super useful – a free potion to give you an XP or luck boost, a better weapon, or even just some more storage space in your backpack. It all helps when you’re out fighting monsters and looking for loot.

New Treasure Quest codes

Here are all the active Treasure Quest codes:

SKILLPOINTS – Speed potion

– Speed potion DUNGEONCHANGESWOOHOO – Luck Potion

– Luck Potion thx_for300klikes – XP potion

Expired list:

NERFREANIMATED

BRIGHTESTBEACH

ELEMENTUSREVENGE

ENDLESSMODIFIERS

PRIDE2023

TQ4YEARBIRTHDAY!!!

DAILYDUNGEONS

HALFABILLION

SPRING2023

CODECODECODE123123

WEEKLYCOMPETITIONS

GLORY

1MILLIONFAVORITES

SEASON4

WAVEDEFENSE

ARCHER

HAPPYHOLIDAYS3

WINTER2022

HYPERFROSTSREVENGE

SPOOKYTIME

FALL2022

GHOULPLASMRETURNS

FREEULT

NEWDUNGEONHYPE

SMOGSANCTUM

SPRING2022

MONOLITHRETURNS

GOODLUCKPLZ!!!

PRIDE

TQ3YEARS

BRIGHT&SUNNY

EMBLEMS

RIPBRIGHTBEACH

VACATION

TQ2YEARS

300MILLIONVISITS

SUPERSUNNY

SUMMERTIME2021

LUCKYLUCKYLUCKY

HAPPYEASTER2021

REWRITE3

REWRITE2

REWRITE1

FRANKENSTEIN

ABYSS

DOMINUSGRIND

samurai

2hourluck

area51

THANKSFOR250M_1

THANKSFOR250M_2

KNIGHTMARE

POISONPRISON

BOSSFIGHT

SPOOKY

HAUNTED

How do I redeem Treasure Quest codes?

To redeem your Treasure Quest codes, simply follow these steps:

Open up Treasure Quest in Roblox

Play the game until you hit level five to unlock the codes option

Tap on the house symbol on the right side of the screen

Then hit the codes option

Copy one of the Treasure Quest codes from our list into the box one at a time

Hit the check mark

Enjoy your rewards!

What are Treasure Quest codes?

Treasure Quest codes are freebies given out by Nosniy, the game’s developer, and contain gold, potions, weapons, backpack slots, and much more. Make sure you keep checking our list if you never want to miss a new code. If you want more Treasure Quest codes is to look at either Nosniy’s Twitter or the game’s official Discord. Either that you can keep checking our list, as we’ll add more codes as they drop.

