Iconic Ubisoft games are coming to mobile, but there’s a fruity catch

Further stoking the flames of the ever-burning fire that is the Apple versus Android debate, Ubisoft has recently announced its intention to bring some iconic titles to mobile devices this year. In a pretty impressive move, Ubisoft revealed that Assassin’s Creed Mirage is now available to download on the App Store for the iPhone 15 Pro, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the latest iPad tablets.

As we previously discovered, Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be the first console title of the series that you can enjoy natively on your Apple devices. Not only that, but Ubisoft Sofia confirmed that you’ll be able to transfer your console progress of the game onto mobile, with cross-progression and cross-save available through Ubisoft Connect. A pretty tall order, but “it’s a milestone for Ubisoft, and I’m so grateful for what we accomplished as a team”, says Krasimira Yakovlieva, the game’s producer. “I’m really proud that for the first time in the history of the Assassin’s Creed franchise, we managed to bring the full original console game natively on mobile Apple devices thanks to the power of our engine and Apple silicon performance.”

While you’re parkouring your way through ninth-century Baghdad as Basim, you’ll also be able to explore the Rabbids multiverse, with Rabbids: Legends of the Multiverse available right now on Apple Arcade. It’s a zany card battle game, where you’ll need to recruit legendary Rabbids from all over the multiverse as you strategically build your battle card deck to take on other players. You’ll be able to play Legends of the Multiverse solo, or challenge your foes in the PvP Arena to really test the strength of your card deck, all while on the go.

For Apple users with a Mac device, that’s not all that’s on offer. The brilliant Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will also be available this winter, with pre-orders for the game already open. In order to deliver a gorgeous gaming experience on Mac, the iOS port uses Metal (Apple’s own game-porting toolkit) for smooth-as-butter frame rates, so you’ll never miss a trick when scrambling up a wall as the protagonist, Sargon.

With the mobile gaming industry only continuing to grow, it comes as no surprise that massive studios like Ubisoft want to get in on the action, and what better way than to port some already much-loved games onto handheld devices? We can’t help but wonder whether they’ll one day make an appearance on Android, but for now, all you iOS users can rejoice in the fact you can get your hands on some really gorgeous games playable anywhere you go.

