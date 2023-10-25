Pokémon Go Giovanni counters October 2023

So, you want to know how to beat Team Go Rocket boss Giovanni in Pokémon Go this month? Well, you’re in the right place. Pokémon Go’s Giovanni made his return in November 2021 with legendary Shadow Lugia by his side. He’s possibly the toughest Team Go Rocket member to beat, but with the right counters and the know-how on what his weaknesses are, you’ll defeat him in no time. Luckily, we’ve put all that together for you right here.

In this Giovanni counter guide, we outline the best Pokémon team to take into battle. We’ve also listed the rewards you receive for defeating Giovanni, as well as how to level up your Ultra Hero medal, unlocking some nice new clothing along the way. Check out our Pokémon Go promo codes while you’re here if you need some freebies.

Now, let’s get into the best counters for Pokémon Go’s Giovanni.

What are the best counters for Persian?

Giovanni will always use Persian as his first Pokémon. Persian is a normal-type Pokémon meaning it’s weak to fighting moves so the counters below are great choices.

Sprite Pokémon Moves Lucario Counter and Power-up Punch or Aura Sphere Machamp Counter and Cross Chop or Dynamic Punch Conkeldurr Counter and Dynamic Punch or Focus Blast Rhyperior Mud Slap and Stone Edge or Rock Wrecker Tyranitar Smack Down and Brutal Swing or Stone Edge

What are the best for Nidoking?

Nidoking is a Pokémon that’s weak to ground-, ice-, psychic-, and water-types. To beat it, we recommend any of the following to take into battle.

Sprite Pokémon Moves Mewtwo Psycho Cut and Psychic Rhyperior Mud Slap and Rock Wrecker Glaceon Ice Shard and Avalanche

What are the best counters for Rhyperior?

Rhyperior is weak to fighting-, ground-, ice-, and steel-type attacks, you should take advantage of its double weakness to grass- and water-type attacks.

Sprite Pokémon Moves Kyogre Waterfall and Surf Swampert Water Gun and Hydro Cannon Samurott Waterfall and Hydro Cannon

What are the best counters for Garchomp?

The Garchomp that Giovanni uses is weak to dragon-, fairy-, and ice-type moves. Here are the counters we recommend.

Sprite Pokémon Moves Glaceon Dragon Tail and Outrage Mamoswine Powder Snow and Avalanche Articuno Frost Breath and Ice Breath

What are the best counters for Shadow Regirock?

Finally, you need to take on Shadow Regirock and for this Pokémon, its weaknesses are fighting-, grass-, ground-, steel-, and water-type attacks, so any of the below options are great picks for your team.

Sprite Pokémon Moves Machamp Counter and Cross Chop Lucario Counter and Aura Sphere Swampert Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

What rewards do I get for beating Pokémon Go’s Giovanni?

You get a whole bunch of rewards for defeating Pokémon Go’s Giovanni. For starters, you get 5,000 Stardust and an assortment of items, including max potions and max revives. A win also helps level up your Ultra Hero medal, which counts up how many times you defeat the boss of Team Go Rocket.

As mentioned, you’ll level up your Ultra Hero medal every time you defeat Giovanni. When you defeat him enough times, you unlock more clothing which we’ve listed below. So, if you’re looking to kit yourself out and you’ve assembled the ultimate team to take him down, then it might be worth investing some time.

Defeat Giovanni five times + silver badge level – unlocks shoes

Defeat Giovanni five times + silver badge level – unlocks pants

Defeat Giovanni 20 times + gold badge level – unlocks shirt

Defeat Giovanni 20 times + gold badge level – unlocks gloves

