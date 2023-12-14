With our Ultra Unfair codes guide, you can grab all sorts of goodies to help you on your journey, from additional XP to powerful weapons. Of course, after you first create your character, they’re about as useful as a wet kitchen roll, so you might want to level them up a bit, and should you want to do it in a speedy fashion – that’s why we’re here to help!

Here are all the new Ultra Unfair codes:

UPDATEONE – 75k cash and free boosts

– 75k cash and free boosts !RELEASE – 25k cash

– 25k cash !LAGFIXES – 75k cash

– 75k cash 17KLIKES!!! – free cash and boosts

– free cash and boosts 16KLIKES – free cash and boosts

– free cash and boosts WEEKEND – fast roll time

– fast roll time PitySystem- ten minutes of fast roll

ten minutes of fast roll !update4 – free cash and boosts

– free cash and boosts !update2 – free cash and boosts

– free cash and boosts !awesome10klikes – free cash and boosts

– free cash and boosts !7500likesyay – free cash and boosts

– free cash and boosts !6000likes! – free cash and boosts

– free cash and boosts !10KMEMBERS – free cash

– free cash !5KLIKES – free cash

– free cash !a mongoose – free cash (must be level 4.5 or higher)

– free cash (must be level 4.5 or higher) !100K- 1 mil cash

1 mil cash !Group – 5k cash (you need to be level three or higher and in a group)

How do I redeem Ultra Unfair codes?

Redeeming Ultra Unfair codes is simple. You just have to:

Fire up Roblox

Launch Ultra Unfair

Tap the chat icon

Enter your code

Tap enter

Enjoy your freebie!

What are Ultra Unfair codes?

Ultra Unfair codes provide you with valuable in-game items courtesy of the developer, BtKing Studios, who tends to add new ones for each milestone hit. So make sure you bookmark this page for the latest goodies.

There you have it, all of the current Ultra Unfair codes.