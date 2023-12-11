Anime Showdown codes

Show up and take this showdown down with our list of all the latest Roblox Anime Showdown codes, offering free coins, gems, and much more.

December 11, 2023: we added one new Anime Showdown code to our list

It’s time to show everyone up with these Anime Showdown codes, offering a heap of goodies to help you dominate the competition in this epic, anime-style Roblox experience. With plenty of free coins and gems up for grabs, you’re gonna want to keep an eye on this one, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back from time to time to snap all the new codes as they pop up.

Anime Showdown codes

Active codes:

  • !redeem ROBLOXSERVERSAREAWESOME – rewards (new!)
  • !redeem BIRTHDAYPRESENT – free in-game rewards
  • !redeem HITRELEASED – coins and gems
  • !redeem PIXELBOUNDISCOOL – 650 XP, 2.5k cash, and ten gems
  • !redeem 6MILVISITS – gems and XP rewards
  • !redeem PATCHMOVED2NEXTWEEK – free in-game rewards
  • !redeem FREECOLOSSALCHEST – free chest
  • !redeem SORRY4SHUTDOWNONTUESDAYPATCH – coins
  • !redeem TUESDAYPATCHFIX – coins
  • !redeem REJOIN2FIXLOADING – coins and gems
  • !redeem UPDATE1 – coins and gems
  • !redeem SORRY4BUG – coins and gems
  • !redeem THXFOR3MIL – coins and gems
  • !redeem 20K! – coins and gems
  • !redeem 2MILVISITS – coins and gems
  • !redeem 1MILVISITS – coins and gems
  • !redeem fudd10_v10 – coins and gems
  • !redeem SORRY4SHUTDOWN2 – coins and gems
  • !redeem 10K! – coins and gems
  • !redeem RELEASE – 10.5k coins and 1k gems

Expired codes:

  • redeem! SHUUTDOOWN
  • redeem! LASTVALENTINESCHANCE
  • redeem! SORRY4SHUTDOWN2
  • redeem! SORRY4SHUTDOWN
  • redeem! SORRY4SHUTDOWNONTUESDAYPATCH

What are Anime Showdown codes?

Anime Showdown codes are freebies given out by the developer, MelonRevenue, to help you come out on top in this epic showdown. New codes usually drop to celebrate fresh updates or the game reaching certain milestones, such as a specific number of likes or visits, so be sure to add the game to your favourites and bookmark this page for even more goodies.

How do I redeem my Anime Showdown codes?

Redeeming your Anime Showdown codes is easy. Just follow these simple steps.

  • Launch Anime Showdown in Roblox
  • Open the chat box
  • Type or paste your code into chat (including the !redeem command before it)
  • Hit send
  • Enjoy your rewards!

