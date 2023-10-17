World Zero codes October 2023

If you’re in need of a couple extra crystals, our World Zero codes list is frequently updated with the latest codes to help you obtain your riches. For those of you who are new to the game, crystals are used to purchase premium items or cosmetics to make your character feel a little more personal.

Active World Zero codes

Active codes:

WORLD10 – 150 crystals (new!)

– 150 crystals (new!) WEEKLYBUG – 200 crystals (new!)

– 200 crystals (new!) TIKI – torch hat (new!)

– torch hat (new!) 675KLIKES – 150 crystals (new!)

– 150 crystals (new!) SEASON7 – 750 crystals (new!)

– 750 crystals (new!) 650LIKES – 150 crystals

Expired codes:

300MIL

GRAND

PRIDE

PETREVAMP

625LIKES

WEEKLYQUEST

CRYSTALSPLEASE

600KLIKES

PEPPERMINT

NEWLEAF

HAPPYNEWYEAR

PRESENTPLS

ICEBREAKER

JOLLY

Festive

HOLIDAY2021

FAVMILLION

150MILPARTY

400KLIKES

HYPEWORLD8

100MILPARTY

BLUE

APRILFOOLS

What are World Zero codes?

The game’s developer, World // Zero, releases World Zero codes that grant you free crystals. New Roblox codes are often released during holidays and when milestones are reached.

How do I redeem World Zero codes?

It’s easy to redeem World Zero codes. However, if you’re having trouble, simply follow the steps below.

Open World Zero

Press the tab button on your keyboard

Click ‘Rewards’

Type in your code and hit claim

Enjoy the crystals!

