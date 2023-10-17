World Zero codes October 2023

Our list of all the new Roblox World Zero codes allows you to pick yourself up some extra crystals, pets, and other handy bits and bobs.

October 17, 2023: We checked for new World Zero codes.

If you’re in need of a couple extra crystals, our World Zero codes list is frequently updated with the latest codes to help you obtain your riches. For those of you who are new to the game, crystals are used to purchase premium items or cosmetics to make your character feel a little more personal.

Active World Zero codes

Active codes: 

  • WORLD10 – 150 crystals (new!)
  • WEEKLYBUG – 200 crystals (new!)
  • TIKI – torch hat (new!)
  • 675KLIKES – 150 crystals (new!)
  • SEASON7 – 750 crystals (new!)
  • 650LIKES – 150 crystals

Expired codes:

  • 300MIL
  • GRAND
  • PRIDE
  • PETREVAMP
  • 625LIKES
  • WEEKLYQUEST
  • CRYSTALSPLEASE
  • 600KLIKES
  • PEPPERMINT
  • NEWLEAF
  • HAPPYNEWYEAR
  • PRESENTPLS
  • ICEBREAKER
  • JOLLY
  • Festive
  • HOLIDAY2021
  • FAVMILLION
  • 150MILPARTY
  • 400KLIKES
  • HYPEWORLD8
  • 100MILPARTY
  • BLUE
  • APRILFOOLS

What are World Zero codes?

The game’s developer, World // Zero, releases World Zero codes that grant you free crystals. New Roblox codes are often released during holidays and when milestones are reached.

How to redeem World Zero codes in the Roblox game

How do I redeem World Zero codes?

It’s easy to redeem World Zero codes. However, if you’re having trouble, simply follow the steps below.

  • Open World Zero
  • Press the tab button on your keyboard
  • Click ‘Rewards’
  • Type in your code and hit claim
  • Enjoy the crystals!

