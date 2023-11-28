There’s a WoW mobile app, but is there a WoW mobile game?

It seems a bit wild that we still don’t have a WoW mobile game yet considering Blizzard’s hit MMO has been a colossal part of the gaming landscape for years now, with very few titles capable of holding a candle to its cultural impact, size, and popularity – but you may be shocked to find that one was on the cards at some point. So let’s take a look at the fabled World of Warcraft mobile game, as well as the WoW mobile app that forms one of the few ties we have to Azeroth whenever we venture away from the keyboard.

Now, here’s everything we know about WoW mobile.

Is there a WoW mobile game?

Unfortunately, there’s currently no WoW mobile game, and it doesn’t look like there will be in the foreseeable future.

For a long time, there were talks of a spinoff World of Warcraft mobile game that many WoWheads (us included) were eagerly anticipating. The title, nicknamed Neptune, was in development for three years. Instead of a direct WoW mobile port, it was set to be a new, massively multiplayer experience set in a different era of WoW’s timeline.

Blizzard was working with NetEase on this title, but development came to a halt when, according to an insider, the two gaming giants clashed due to a ‘disagreement of terms’, leading to them scrapping the game entirely in the summer of 2022. Apparently, this wasn’t the first casualty in NetEase and Blizzard’s relationship, as there are rumours that the two had previously cancelled a Pokémon Go-style augmented reality Warcraft game.

Combine this with the immense controversy and flop of the divisive Diablo Immortal, and it looks like the gaming goliath that is Blizzard is still struggling to adapt to the ever-evolving mobile landscape. As such, we think it’s unlikely that we’ll see WoW mobile anytime soon. But, with games like Hoyoverse’s colossal hit Genshin Impact raking in so much dough, we’re sure Blizz is licking its chops at the idea of getting a slice of that pie – it just depends on whether it can keep its ego in check long enough to form a collaboration.

What is the WoW mobile app?

Okay, so we’ve established that we’re not getting a full World of Warcraft mobile experience any time soon, but we do have a handy WoW mobile app to keep us connected to Azeroth while we’re away from the PC.

The WoW companion app offers plenty of handy features for you to use while you’re out and about, all from your phone. Here are some of the things the app allows you to do.

Browse, bid, and buyout listings on the auction house. You can also manage your favourites, and view or cancel your own listings

Send your followers on missions through the WoW campaigns. Compose your party, strategise your board, layout, collect your rewards, and more

Track world quests to plan your activities for the next time you’re in-game

Examine your characters’ weapons, armour, and more

You can download the WoW mobile app from Google Play or the App Store. Then you just need to log into your Blizzard account and select which WoW character you want to access.

