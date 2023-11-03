Warcraft Rumble tier list for November 2023

If you’re looking for a Warcraft Rumble tier list, you’re in the right place. Our ranking of all the units from Blizzard’s tower-defense RPG is all you need to put together a stellar squadron ready to take on the challenges that lie ahead, whether it be for PvP, PvE, or joining together with a friend to face a dangerous raid.

For more advice on what characters to aim from in the latest and greatest mobile games, check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list, Reverse 1999 tier list, and Mortal Kombat: Onslaught tier list. Or, if you’re looking for in-game freebies, see our Reverse 1999 codes, Genshin Impact codes, and Honkai Star Rail codes.

Warcraft Rumble tier list

Our Warcraft Rumble tier list is representative of the current meta, with the best units in the S-tier and the worst down in D. Remember, in-game updates bring buffs and nerfs to those in the rankings, so be sure to bookmark this page to check the latest standings. Those with (L) next to their name are leaders and are particularly potent compared to regular units.

Rank Warcraft Rumble unit S Baron Rivendare (L), Rend Blackhand (L), Tirion Fordring (L), Blizzard, Defias Bandits, Quilboar, Darkspear Troll, Drake, Gryphon Rider, Huntress, Whelp Eggs, Stonehoof Tauren, Pyromancer, Harpies, SAFE Pilot, Abomination, Chain Lightning A Bloodmage Thalnos (L), Hogger (L), Old Murk-Eye (L), Maiev Shadowsong (L), Sneed (L), Necromancer, Banshee, Gargoyle, Gnoll Brute, Prowler, Core Hounds, Bat Rider, Warsong Grunts, Flamewaker, Meat Wagon, Earth Elemental, Frostwolf Shaman B Cairne Bloodhoof (L), Charlga Razorflank (L), Sylvanas Windrunner (L), General Drakkisath (L), Jaina Proudmoore (L), Holy Nova, Ogre Mage, Warsong Raider, Spiderlings, Skeletons, Execute, Harvest Golem, Warsong Grunts, Raptors, Murloc Tidehunters, Footmen, Vultures, Dark Iron Miner C Skeleton Party, Cheat Death, Polymorph, Worgen, Fire Elemental, Smoke Bomb, Goblin Sapper, Ghoul, Plague Farmer, Arcane Blast, Living Bomb, Firehammer, Molten Giant D Angry Chickens, Deep Breath, Mountaineer

How do we rank Warcraft Rumble units?

We decide on rankings for our Warcraft Rumble tier list by combining our own in-game experiences with the general thoughts of the wider community. While there are plenty of ways to play and combinations that complement each other, there’s still usually a consensus as to which of the many units are the best in battle.

For example, it’s clear that the three best leaders in the game right now are Baron Rivendare, Rend Blackhand, and Tirion Fordring. Not only are they useful in battle through combat skills alone, but Tirion’s healing abilities keep your units in the battle for longer, while Rend and the Baron’s skills each provide more or cheaper units to stock the arena with minis ready to march.

It’s more difficult to weigh up regular units for our Warcraft Rumble tier list as they can be quite situational, but those in our S tier pack the most punch. A personal favorite is SAFE Pilot, as they deliver a decent amount of damage to a specific area of your choosing on the field, which is especially useful if you need just one more hit to take out an enemy boss. Chain Lightning is similar, but packs slightly less of a punch.

Can you perform a Warcraft Rumble reroll?

As it’s not a gacha game, you won’t have to pull off endless rerolls to get an S-tier unit from our Warcraft Rumble tier list. You unlock some of the big hitters, like SAFE Pilot and Tirion Fordring, from in-game progression early on. Others don’t arrive until later on, but providing you keep questing through the PvE experience, you should have some high-ranking units before too long.

There you have it, our Warcraft Rumble tier list. For more on this exciting mobile title from Blizzard, check out our Warcraft Rumble interview with key players from the development team.