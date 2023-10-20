YBA tier list October 2023

Forget about Jojo, in Your Bizzare Adventure, it’s exactly that, a fascinating Roblox quest that you find yourself at the centre of. So we’ve put together a YBA tier list, detailing the best and brightest STANDS of the bunch, so you can get down to battling baddies. As there’s more added into the game every now and then, be sure to bookmark this page for all the freshest information to keep you fighting fit in the world of YBA.

Now, let’s get into our Your Bizzare Adventure tier list.

YBA tier list

Tier Your Bizzare Adventure STAND S The World Over Heaven, Made in Heaven, Killer Queen Bites the Dust, Tusk Act 4, Dirty Deeds Done Cheap Love Train, King Crimson Requiem, Gold Experience Requiem, Star Platinum the World, D4C Love Train, Chariot Requiem, Soft & Wet, Silver Chariot Requiem A Tusk Act 3, C-Moon, Six Pistols, Anubis, King Crimson, The World, Star Platinum, Aerosmith, Red Hot Chilli Pepper, Stone Free B Sticky Fingers, Dirty Deeds Done Cheap, Whitesnake, Crazy Diamond, Gold Experience, Beach Boy, The Hand C White Album, Scary Monsters, Tusk Act 2, Tusk Act 1, Cream, Silver Chariot, Hermit Purple, The Hand, Purple Haze, Hierophant Green, Magician’s Red, Mr President

As you can see from our Your Bizzare Adventure tier list, there are a fair few top-quality STANDS that stick out from the competition, offering an insane amount of in-game power. These STANDS are even better if you’re something a rocker, with plenty of tongue-in-cheek references to artists such as David Bowie, the Sex Pistols, Jimi Hendrix, and more.

