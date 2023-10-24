Is there a Zelda movie in production?

It seems a Zelda movie could actually happen, especially after The Super Mario Movie’s success and the current record sales of Tears of the Kingdom. No need to use the Ocarina of Time to jump ahead and figure things out, as we’re diving into the rumors, the likelihood, and much more, with our full guide.

Is there a Zelda movie?

Currently, there isn’t a The Legend of Zelda movie officially produced by Nintendo. There is, however, a relatively bad movie from 2009 based on the game series, titled The Legend of Zelda: The Hero of Time.

Has a Zelda movie been confirmed?

There’s no official word on whether a Legend of Zelda movie is in production. However, with the Super Mario Bros movie having the biggest opening weekend for any animated movie, it seems likely that Nintendo is keen to utilize its many IPs for more movies.

Is a Zelda TV series being made?

Currently, there are no plans to make a The Legend of Zelda TV series. Rumors once hinted towards a The Legend of Zelda TV series for Netflix, but that doesn’t exist. As reported by Eurogamer, podcaster and TV presenter Adam Conover is on record stating that Netflix was once producing The Legend of Zelda TV series, but Netflix canceled the project alongside a claymation Star Fox project.

Are there any Zelda movie rumors?

There are no serious The Legend of Zelda movie rumors right now. However, Shigeru Miyamoto and Chris Meladandri appear in an interview with Screen Rant, where the subject is touched upon. Screen Rant asks Miyamoto “Are there any other Nintendo properties, like Zelda or Starfox, that you think would make for a good movie or series in conjunction with Illumination?”

To which the Nintendo veteran responds, “There’s nothing I can really comment on at the moment. But we started with the fact that we have a shared vision of creation, so I think there’ll be opportunities in the future.” So, while there’s nothing concrete right now, The Legend of Zelda series is so huge that a movie feels like an inevitability.

Alright folks, sadly that is all the information we have on a Zelda movie for now. Hopefully, Nintendo announces something soon