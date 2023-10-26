FNAF movie release date, trailer, and more

Great news for those of you who love going to Freddy Fazebear’s pizzeria, as there’s a FNAF movie on the way, and it promises to be full of jumpscares and spooks, as is the tradition with this franchise. Since we can’t wait, we just had to put together this guide, where we look at a possible FNAF movie release date, trailer, cast, and more.

Should you want to know more about the animatronics that are the reason for the success of the franchise, our FNAF characters, FNAF Fredbear, and FNAF Moondrop guides are a great read. Or, to discover some other terrifying toys, our Poppy Playtime characters, Poppy Playtime PJ Pug-a-Pillar, Poppy Playtime Poppy, Poppy Playtime Mommy Long Legs, Poppy Playtime Huggy Wuggy, and Poppy Playtime Kissy Missy articles are a great read.

Anyway, onto everything you need to know about the FNAF movie.

What is the FNAF movie release date?

The FNAF movie release date is on Friday, October 27, 2023, so just a few months to go until you can join Freddy and the gang. What a great Halloween treat.

Who is part of the FNAF movie cast?

So far, the confirmed FNAF movie cast members are:

Matthew Lillard as William Afton

Josh Hutcherson as Mike Schmidt

Mary Stuart Masterson as an unnamed villain

Piper Rubio as Abby Schmidt

What animatronics are in the FNAF movie?

From the latest FNAF movie trailer, we know that the following animatronics are in the film:

However, here’s a list of other possible characters:

Is there a FNAF movie trailer?

As of June 27, we finally have a prooper FNAF movie trailer! Following the short teaser from may, the full trailer gives us a glance into the Five Nights at Freddy’s cinematic world. Better still, in the trailer, we see Scream and Scooby-Doo star Matthew Lillard as FNAF’s William Afton, and we’re big Lillard fans here at Pocket Tactics.

Who is the FNAF movie production company?

Blumhouse is the production company for the FNAF movie, and that fills us with joy when you look at its pedigree in the horror genre, with films such as:

The Purge (multiple films)

Insidious (multiple films)

Happy Death Day (multiple films)

Freaky

The Invisible Man

Halloween (as well as Halloween Kills and Halloween ends)

Split

Get Out

The Exorcist

And many more.

FNAF movie reviews

The reviews are in for the FNAF movie, and it’s fair to say that they’re not favorable. GamesRadar+ gives the film a score of two out of five, citing that it’s “five nights too many,” oof. However, our sister site, The Digital Fix gives the movie three stars, stating that “sticklers for the lore might find themselves disappointed, but all in all, it’s a frightfully good time.”

There you have it, everything we currently know about the FNAF movie. If you need a spooky fix right now, you should head over to our sister site, The Digital Fix, who has lists of the best horror movies, best horror series, best slasher movies, best horror anime, and best Netflix horror movies. Or, if it’s a videogame fix that you’re after, our best Switch horror games and best mobile horror games guides can help you.

Should you be after a spooky experinece without toys, give our Dead by Daylight characters and Dead by Daylight killers guides a read. We even have a Dead by Daylight codes guide to help you out, no matter which role you take on.