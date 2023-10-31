How to find new Zepeto backgrounds 

Zepeto backgrounds let you customize your livestream aesthetic and tailor everything to showcase your style and personality perfectly. But hunting new ones out can be a bit tricky, so we’ve got the ultimate guide to grabbing more.

So, head below to understand how Zepeto backgrounds work and where to find more.

Anyway, here’s our Zepeto backgrounds guide.

What are Zepeto backgrounds?

Zepeto backgrounds are pictures that change the way your livestreams and videos look in-game. As Zepeto is a metaverse where you make your own character, it only makes sense that you do stuff with that character!

The best way to think of it is like a virtual TikTok. While Zepeto is similar to Roblox in that it offers different videogame experiences therein, it also lets you make clips and livestream as your virtual avatar.

So, when you make clips or livestream, you’re going to want to adjust the way everything looks to get it just right. That’s where Zepeto backgrounds come in, letting you give your videos the exact right look and feel.

How do I change my Zepeto background?

To change your Zepeto background on the home screen, just follow these simple steps:

Boot up Zepeto

Tap your Avatar on the home screen

Tap the lampshade icon on the right-hand side of the screen

Customize to your heart’s content!

To change the background during a live stream or while video editing, tap the backgrounds tab at the bottom of the screen and select a new one. If you choose the light green one, you can edit videos afterwards in photoshop to put in even more backgrounds.

Where do I find new Zepeto backgrounds?

You can find new Zepeto backgrounds all over the internet. Some of the best places include Pinterest and Instagram. You can also find inspiration on TikTok through the countless videos others have uploaded.

You can find new Zepeto backgrounds all over the internet. Some of the best places include Pinterest and Instagram. You can also find inspiration on TikTok through the countless videos others have uploaded.