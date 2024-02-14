The 2024 Mobile GameDev Awards is now in its third year and excitement is growing as Liftoff (the founder of the awards) has announced the finalists across all major categories. The awards aim to recognize and celebrate innovation within mobile games, and past winners include the developers Zynga, Scopely, and FunPlus.

The winners of the latest batch of awards, which will spotlight the best mobile games of recent years, will be unveiled on March 11, 2024. A panel of expert games analysts decided upon the nominations across ten categories, with a focus on games that were able to provide outstanding achievements in event design and innovation. As Brendan Fraher, General Manager at GameRefinery, explains, “Events play a vital part in user acquisition and monetization strategies for mobile game studios, but more importantly, they keep players entertained by delivering quality experiences and new content. Pulling off successful events.”

With that in mind, you’ll undoubtedly see a number of your favorite titles listed across the nominations, along with what you might perceive as snubs. For example, while Genshin Impact has two nominations, fellow Hoyoverse title Honkai Star Rail doesn’t have any, and neither does the event-heavy game Pokémon Go.

The judging panel utilized GameRefinery’s Live Events Tracker, a competitive intelligence tool that provides detailed analysis of live events and trends in mobile games, to select the finalists. This tool helps game developers analyze the impact of live events on revenue, download figures, and in-app purchases for the most popular mobile games in the Midcore and Casual categories.

The full nominations are as follows:

Best Collaboration Event (Midcore):

PUBG x Dragon Ball Z by Tencent

Goddess of Victory: NIKKE x NieR: Automata by Shift Up

Free Fire x Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse by Garena

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang x Jujutsu Kaisen by Moonton

State of Survival x Resident Evil by FunPlus

Best Collaboration Event (Casual):

Stumble Guys – Constant Collabs by Scopely

Roblox – Barbie DreamHouse Tycoon by Roblox

Solitaire Grand Harvest x Sarah Jessica Parker by Playtika

Eggy Party – Events in General by NetEase

Candy Crush x Barbie by King

Best Social / Competitive Event (Midcore):

League of Legends: Wild Rift – Arena by Riot Games

Call of Duty Mobile – Ground War Beach by Activision

Marvel SNAP – Conquest by Nuverse

Brawl Stars – ChromaNoMore by Supercell

Whiteout Survival – State of Power by Century Games

Best Social / Competitive Event (Casual):

Monopoly GO! – Partner Event by Scopely

Phase 10 – ShowTime! by Mattel163

Royal Match – Lava Quest by Dream Games

Toon Blast – Shield Clash by Zynga

Tile Busters – Instant Duel by Spyke Games

Best Use of Narrative in an Event (Midcore):

Cookie Run: Kingdom – Holiday Express by Devsisters

Goddess of Victory: NIKKE – Neverland: Snowfall Oasis Dating

Simulation by Shift Up

RAID – Call of the Arbiter by Plarium

Genshin Impact – Exquisite Night Chimes by MiHoYo

Call of Dragons – Seasonal stories by FARLIGHT

Best Use of Narrative in an Event (Casual):

June’s Journey – Story-first Battle Pass by Wooga

Matchington Mansion – The Turquoise Dream by Magic Tavern

Lily’s Garden – Makeover Events by Tactile Games

Homescapes – Exploration Events by Playrix

Merge Mansion – Grannies of Anarchy by Metacore

Best Seasonal Event (Midcore):

Last Fortress x The Boys Holiday Collab by IM30

Whiteout Survival – Thanksgiving by Century Games

Genshin Impact – Secret Summer Paradise by MiHoYo

PUBG – Halloween by Tencent

Goddess of Victory: NIKKE – BBQ Master by Shift Up

Best Seasonal Event (Casual):

Phase 10 – Winter Wonder Roll by Mattel163

Triple Match 3D – Christmas Quest by Boombox Games

Project Makeover – Timed Makeover (Ginger) by Magic Tavern

Township – Chinese Celebration Merge Event by Playrix

Lily’s Garden – Lily’s Christmas Makeover by Tactile Games

Best Minigame Event (Midcore):

Free Fire – Pet Smash by Garena

Diablo Immortal – Survivor’s Bane by Blizzard

Last Fortress – Collection of Minigames by IM30

Puzzles & Survival – Beach Tiles by 37Games

State of Survival – Behemoth Trials by FunPlus

Best Minigame Event (Casual):

Royal Match – Magic Cauldron by Dream Games

Homescapes – Ranch Adventures by Playrix

Cooking Madness – Pirate Treasure by ZenLife Games

Survivor!.io – Summer Seaside Soiree by Habby

Matchington Mansion – Edna’s Poems by Magic Tavern

