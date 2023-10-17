A Universal Time codes October 2023

Welcome to our A Universal Time codes guide, dedicated to the Roblox adventure featuring characters from all your favorite shows, anime, and games, and you can get lots of these characters with the AUT codes below. The inspiration for the game comes from anime like Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, but plenty of other faces appear.

Here are all the new AUT codes:

Note: you need to be a member of the AUT Roblox group in order to redeem any codes.

  • NewStandsWoo – ten skin crates

Expired codes:

  • GrindNeverStops
  • Grindfest
  • PhantomBlood
  • BattleTendency
  • Ascension
  • Reaper
  • 1MillionMembers
  • melon
  • PuddestApologyVideo
  • BonRestorePack2
  • ILOVEGACHA
  • BonRestorePack
  • AsgoreFanClub
  • 1MillionMembers

How to redeem A Universal Time codes in the Roblox game

How do I redeem AUT codes?

For now, it seems that the box to redeem codes is not available in A Universal Time. Previously, it appeared in the menu.

  • Open A Universal Time in Roblox
  • Hit the play option and head into a server
  • Open the menu – the icon with two lines on it
  • Hit the store option, then go to the Miscellaneous tab.
  • Type or paste a code one at a time and then hit redeem.0

Once you do that, you get free stuff. Neat!

What are A Universal Time codes?

A Universal Time codes give you skin crates so you can jazz up your characters in different outfits. It’s likely that future codes gift the same items, or some in-game cash, too.

