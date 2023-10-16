The Presentation Experience codes October 2023

We have a handy list of The Presentation Experience codes that gives you some extra points. Please use these. The quicker you’re done, the quicker we can all party. Do you remember the good old days? Being back in school with all your friends, eager to learn, sitting in silence, hanging on the teacher’s every word? Yeah, we don’t, and apparently, that’s not how The Presentation Experience on Roblox remembers it either. Instead, it’s time for you to give a presentation on a subject of your choice, and, just like how things really were back in school, the students can interrupt your presentation. Don’t worry. We’re sure it’s riveting.

New The Presentation Experience codes

Here are all the active The Presentation Experience codes:

summerboost – points and gems

points and gems OMG350KLIKES – 100 points and 12 gems

– 100 points and 12 gems UGC – 30 gems

– 30 gems coffee – 60 points

– 60 points maxwellgood – 20 gems

– 20 gems fartyreward – 100 points

– 100 points manfacepooper – 5x points for 10 minutes

– 5x points for 10 minutes minimalgamespro – 25 points

– 25 points UwU – 20 gems

– 20 gems Hallway – 10 gems

– 10 gems 5gems – 5 gems

– 5 gems Megaboost – 5x points for 60 seconds

Expired codes:

summerboost

200MVISITS!

pencil

CHRISTMASGIFT

nootnoot

100MVISITS

MILLIONMEMBERS!

egg

700kmembers

660kfavourites

minibonus

600kmembers

takenotes

jennahacker

chugjug

150KLIKES

500Kmembers

emotionaldamage

lava

Cringe

push-ups

Poop

toilet

itsaboutdriveitsaboutpower

intensesilence

azureoptix –

teachermadcuzbad

10points

Bookworm

NikkoCoder

180klikes

220kmembers

210kmembers

160kmembers

santaclaus

Christmas

75klikes

20mvisits

How do I redeem The Presentation Experience codes?

Redeeming The Presentation Experience codes is straightforward. Just follow these steps

Fire up The Presentation Experience in Roblox

Hit the three dots icon in the top-left of the screen

Click the Twitter icon-shaped codes button

Paste or type in codes one at a time

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebies!

What are The Presentation Experience codes?

The Presentation Experience codes give you freebies courtesy of The developer, Minimal Games. New codes are available when the game hits milestones, so bookmark this page to stay up to date with the latest goodies.

