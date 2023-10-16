The Presentation Experience codes October 2023

Use these Roblox Presentation Experience codes to enjoy the feeling of going back to school and being the rowdy student in the classroom.

the Presentation Experience codes: A roblox character sitting at a desk in school
October 16, 2023: We checked for new Presentation Experience codes.

We have a handy list of The Presentation Experience codes that gives you some extra points. Please use these. The quicker you’re done, the quicker we can all party. Do you remember the good old days? Being back in school with all your friends, eager to learn, sitting in silence, hanging on the teacher’s every word? Yeah, we don’t, and apparently, that’s not how The Presentation Experience on Roblox remembers it either. Instead, it’s time for you to give a presentation on a subject of your choice, and, just like how things really were back in school, the students can interrupt your presentation. Don’t worry. We’re sure it’s riveting.

If this isn't what you went to school for, or it brings back some bad memories, there are plenty of other titles on the platform.

New The Presentation Experience codes

Here are all the active The Presentation Experience codes:

  • summerboost – points and gems
  • OMG350KLIKES – 100 points and 12 gems
  • UGC – 30 gems
  • coffee – 60 points
  • maxwellgood – 20 gems
  • fartyreward – 100 points
  • manfacepooper – 5x points for 10 minutes
  • minimalgamespro – 25 points
  • UwU – 20 gems
  • Hallway – 10 gems
  • 5gems – 5 gems
  • Megaboost – 5x points for 60 seconds

Expired codes:

  • summerboost
  • 200MVISITS!
  • pencil
  • CHRISTMASGIFT
  • nootnoot
  • 100MVISITS
  • MILLIONMEMBERS!
  • egg
  • 700kmembers
  • 660kfavourites
  • minibonus
  • 600kmembers
  • takenotes
  • jennahacker
  • chugjug
  • 150KLIKES
  • 500Kmembers
  • emotionaldamage
  • lava
  • Cringe
  • push-ups
  • Poop
  • toilet
  • itsaboutdriveitsaboutpower
  • intensesilence
  • azureoptix –
  • teachermadcuzbad
  • 10points
  • Bookworm
  • NikkoCoder
  • 180klikes
  • 220kmembers
  • 210kmembers
  • 160kmembers
  • santaclaus
  • Christmas
  • 75klikes
  • 20mvisits

How to redeem codes using the the Presentation Experience codes box

How do I redeem The Presentation Experience codes?

Redeeming The Presentation Experience codes is straightforward. Just follow these steps

  • Fire up The Presentation Experience in Roblox
  • Hit the three dots icon in the top-left of the screen
  • Click the Twitter icon-shaped codes button
  • Paste or type in codes one at a time
  • Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebies!

What are The Presentation Experience codes?

The Presentation Experience codes give you freebies courtesy of The developer, Minimal Games. New codes are available when the game hits milestones, so bookmark this page to stay up to date with the latest goodies.

There you have it, all the current The Presentation Experience codes.

