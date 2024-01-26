AFK Journey release date estimate and beta

Finally, Farlight Games is launching a sequel to the much-loved AFK Arena titled AFK Journey. The AFK Journey release date isn’t set in stone yet, but it aims to blend the charm of casual RPGs with the depth of strategic gameplay, promising an immersive and exciting experience. We couldn’t be more excited about what’s in store, so we’ve donned our detective hats and done our best to uncover every detail about AFK Journey ahead of its launch.

If you’re looking for more fantastical handheld journeys, see our list of the best Nintendo Switch RPGs and our guide to all the latest Genshin Impact codes. You can also check out our Genshin Impact tier list to see who the best characters are.

AFK Journey release date estimate

Farlight Games has promised to release AFK Journey later in 2024, though it hasn’t yet provided any specific details on what we should expect regarding a release window. That being said, the beta for AFK journey starts on February 1 and runs until February 7, 2024. This means that you should expect to be able to play the full game in the second half of 2024, giving the team behind AFK Journey to make adjustments following this short beta stage. You can sign up for the beta now.

AFK Journey gameplay

Building on the 2D, gacha-based idle RPG gameplay of AFK Arena, AFK Journey boasts expanded mechanics. In AFK Journey, you’ll delve into the world of Esperia, now rendered in 3D with a dynamic day-night cycle and shifting weather conditions. The game also introduces an open world, allowing you to explore diverse landscapes, encounter various terrains, and interact with other heroes while engaging in real-time battles. AFK Journey also adds a PvP mode and new character animations. If you loved AFK Arena, AFK Journey seems like the perfect sequel, building on the success of its predecessor.

What are the AFK Journey platforms?

Upon its release, AFK Journey will be available on iOS, Android, and PC, supported by cross-platform play. This ensures that you can enjoy this new, enhanced version of Esperia anywhere, anytime, no matter what device you want to play on. The question is, can AFK Journey become one of the best mobile games on the market, like AFK Arena?

Whatever the result, we’re waiting for AFK Journey with barely-contained excitement. For more portable fun, see our picks for the best Nintendo Switch games and best Steam Deck games.