Among Heroes codes October 2023

October 18, 2023: We added new Among Heroes codes!
Head out on a new samkok journey and write the story of the Three Kingdoms with these Among Heroes codes, getting you more chances for characters, cash, and bonus items in the game. Among Heroes: Fantasy Samkok is an immersive, fantasy game with PvP and PvE elements, and hundreds of heroes for you to build.
The mobile gaming scene is alive and well, thanks in part to things like these Black Clover M codes, Coin Master free spins, and Fortress Saga codes dishing out freebies to players.
Among Heroes codes
Here are all the Among Heroes codes:
- 6N8VYUBKD (new!)
- X67YIXN2A (new!)
- EVU58D5GE (new!)
- 2EXO49WQ
- 25DKW13C
- NXUW0YTU
- 2AIS34QT
- AWV7RW90
- IWN2KCKM
- ZV1JQYHU
- HZS7XEYJ
- PLR84Z48
- QM4ERPTB
- D96A016V
- VIP666
- VIP888
- VIP999
- GM123
- GM2023
- fantasyTN
- fantasyMM
- fantasyTT
- fantasy888
- STAR666
- STAR777
- STAR888
- STAR999
- STAR1000
- STAR1010
- STAR1050
- STAR2020
- STAR2023
- samkok2023
- pang3pong
- Minton
- Naklas
- Nontakan
- Rikaki
- MotGame
- VuiVe
- DoDat
- SuDon
- ANOTHER
How do I redeem Among Heroes codes?
Redeeming these codes couldn’t be simpler. Just follow these steps:
- Open up Among Heroes on your device
- Head to your profile by clicking your avatar
- Select the gift code option
- Paste or type in a code one at a time and hit claim
And there you go – rewards piling into your inbox.
What are Among Heroes codes?
These codes provide you with a stack of goodies – you get money, pulls for characters, and XP materials among other fantastic and helpful items. GameTimeOut releases Among Heroes: Fantasy Samkok codes to celebrate milestones like player count and events in the game.
