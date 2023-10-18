Among Heroes codes October 2023

Grab all the new Among Heroes: Fantasy Samkok codes to bolster your armies and pull some more units in the immersive fantasy game.

Among Heroes codes: a giant yellow haired man in the sky over a warrior
Holly Alice's Avatar

Published:

Among Heroes: Fantasy Samkok

October 18, 2023: We added new Among Heroes codes!

Head out on a new samkok journey and write the story of the Three Kingdoms with these Among Heroes codes, getting you more chances for characters, cash, and bonus items in the game. Among Heroes: Fantasy Samkok is an immersive, fantasy game with PvP and PvE elements, and hundreds of heroes for you to build.

The mobile gaming scene is alive and well, thanks in part to things like these Black Clover M codes, Coin Master free spins, and Fortress Saga codes dishing out freebies to players.

Among Heroes codes

Here are all the Among Heroes codes:

  • 6N8VYUBKD (new!)
  • X67YIXN2A (new!)
  • EVU58D5GE (new!)
  • 2EXO49WQ 
  • 25DKW13C 
  • NXUW0YTU 
  • 2AIS34QT
  • AWV7RW90
  • IWN2KCKM
  • ZV1JQYHU 
  • HZS7XEYJ 
  • PLR84Z48 
  • QM4ERPTB 
  • D96A016V 
  • VIP666
  • VIP888
  • VIP999
  • GM123
  • GM2023
  • fantasyTN
  • fantasyMM
  • fantasyTT
  • fantasy888
  • fantasyTN
  • fantasyMM
  • fantasyTT
  • STAR666
  • STAR777
  • STAR888
  • STAR999
  • STAR1000
  • STAR1010
  • STAR1050
  • STAR2020
  • STAR2023
  • samkok2023
  • pang3pong
  • Minton
  • Naklas
  • Nontakan
  • Rikaki
  • MotGame
  • VuiVe
  • DoDat
  • SuDon
  • ANOTHER
YouTube Thumbnail

How do I redeem Among Heroes codes?

Redeeming these codes couldn’t be simpler. Just follow these steps:

  • Open up Among Heroes on your device
  • Head to your profile by clicking your avatar
  • Select the gift code option
  • Paste or type in a code one at a time and hit claim

And there you go – rewards piling into your inbox.

What are Among Heroes codes?

These codes provide you with a stack of goodies – you get money, pulls for characters, and XP materials among other fantastic and helpful items. GameTimeOut releases Among Heroes: Fantasy Samkok codes to celebrate milestones like player count and events in the game.

We love mobile gaming, and redeeming codes – so we recommend you grab the active All Star Tower Defense codes, Blade Ball codes, and Boxing Simulator codes before it’s too late.

Usually found roaming through Teyvat or throwing Pokéballs around, Holly is a lover of Hoyoverse, Nintendo, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die, with her favorite villager being Wolfgang. She started doing freelance work like writing lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like which farming game is the best (it’s Stardew). Also owns a really cute lizard.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Pocket Tactics Hey! Pocket Tactics is the world's number one mobile games site. Follow us for Roblox, Genshin, Pokémon, and more on TwitterFacebook, and Google News.