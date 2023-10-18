Among Heroes codes October 2023

Head out on a new samkok journey and write the story of the Three Kingdoms with these Among Heroes codes, getting you more chances for characters, cash, and bonus items in the game. Among Heroes: Fantasy Samkok is an immersive, fantasy game with PvP and PvE elements, and hundreds of heroes for you to build.

Among Heroes codes

Here are all the Among Heroes codes:

6N8VYUBKD (new!)

(new!) X67YIXN2A (new!)

(new!) EVU58D5GE (new!)

(new!) 2EXO49WQ

25DKW13C

NXUW0YTU

2AIS34QT

AWV7RW90

IWN2KCKM

ZV1JQYHU

HZS7XEYJ

PLR84Z48

QM4ERPTB

D96A016V

VIP666

VIP888

VIP999

GM123

GM2023

fantasyTN

fantasyMM

fantasyTT

fantasy888

STAR666

STAR777

STAR888

STAR999

STAR1000

STAR1010

STAR1050

STAR2020

STAR2023

samkok2023

pang3pong

Minton

Naklas

Nontakan

Rikaki

MotGame

VuiVe

DoDat

SuDon

ANOTHER

How do I redeem Among Heroes codes?

Redeeming these codes couldn’t be simpler. Just follow these steps:

Open up Among Heroes on your device

Head to your profile by clicking your avatar

Select the gift code option

Paste or type in a code one at a time and hit claim

And there you go – rewards piling into your inbox.

What are Among Heroes codes?

These codes provide you with a stack of goodies – you get money, pulls for characters, and XP materials among other fantastic and helpful items. GameTimeOut releases Among Heroes: Fantasy Samkok codes to celebrate milestones like player count and events in the game.

