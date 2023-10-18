Fortress Saga codes October 2023

If you’re looking to get ahead in the newest AFK adventure, you’ve come to the right place. Our list of Fortress Saga codes will help you build your fortress and protect your people much faster by getting you a bunch of free gems and other rewards.

Fortress Saga codes

Active codes:

FSBESTONE – ten standard hero pulls, 30 cannon pulls, and 30 cat repair pulls

– ten standard hero pulls, 30 cannon pulls, and 30 cat repair pulls THXSSO – 20 canon and repair cat tickets

FSGRANDOPEN – 1k gems

Expired codes:

363THANK

THANKYOUFO

What are Fortress Saga codes?

Fortress Saga codes are coupons that the developer Cook Apps gives out to celebrate milestones in the game’s journey. You can redeem them for cool rewards like free gems and canon tickets.

How do I redeem Fortress Saga codes?

Redeeming Fortress Saga codes is super easy. All you need to do is:

Open Fortress Saga

Open the menu

Click Settings

Tap Enter Coupon

Enter your username and one of the codes from above and click redeem

Enjoy your freebies!

You can also redeem your codes directly online on this website.

