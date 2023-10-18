Fortress Saga codes October 2023

If you’re looking to get ahead in the newest AFK adventure, you’ve come to the right place. Our list of Fortress Saga codes will help you build your fortress and protect your people much faster by getting you a bunch of free gems and other rewards.
Fortress Saga codes
Active codes:
- FSBESTONE – ten standard hero pulls, 30 cannon pulls, and 30 cat repair pulls
- THXSSO – 20 canon and repair cat tickets
- FSGRANDOPEN – 1k gems
Expired codes:
- 363THANK
- THANKYOUFO
What are Fortress Saga codes?
Fortress Saga codes are coupons that the developer Cook Apps gives out to celebrate milestones in the game’s journey. You can redeem them for cool rewards like free gems and canon tickets.
How do I redeem Fortress Saga codes?
Redeeming Fortress Saga codes is super easy. All you need to do is:
- Open Fortress Saga
- Open the menu
- Click Settings
- Tap Enter Coupon
- Enter your username and one of the codes from above and click redeem
- Enjoy your freebies!
You can also redeem your codes directly online on this website.
