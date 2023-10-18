Fortress Saga codes October 2023

In our Fortress Saga codes guide, we walk you through all the latest gift codes for this AFK adventure, plus what they are and how to redeem them.

Fortress Saga codes: Zibril, a mech angel lady holding a blue butterfly, outlined in white and pasted on a blurred Fortress Saga background
Daz Skubich's Avatar

Published:

Fortress Saga

If you’re looking to get ahead in the newest AFK adventure, you’ve come to the right place. Our list of Fortress Saga codes will help you build your fortress and protect your people much faster by getting you a bunch of free gems and other rewards.

Fortress Saga isn’t the only mobile game out there giving away freebies through codes. We’ve got plenty of guides to help you bag the best loot in all of your favorite games, like our Genshin Impact codes, Honkai Star Rail codes, AFK Arena codes, Farlight 84 codes, and Black Clover M codes.

Fortress Saga codes

Active codes:

  • FSBESTONE – ten standard hero pulls, 30 cannon pulls, and 30 cat repair pulls
  • THXSSO – 20 canon and repair cat tickets
  • FSGRANDOPEN – 1k gems 

Expired codes:

  • 363THANK
  • THANKYOUFO

What are Fortress Saga codes?

Fortress Saga codes are coupons that the developer Cook Apps gives out to celebrate milestones in the game’s journey. You can redeem them for cool rewards like free gems and canon tickets.

Fortresss Saga codes: A screenshot of the Fortress Saga menu showing the enter coupon button

How do I redeem Fortress Saga codes?

Redeeming Fortress Saga codes is super easy. All you need to do is:

  • Open Fortress Saga
  • Open the menu
  • Click Settings
  • Tap Enter Coupon
  • Enter your username and one of the codes from above and click redeem
  • Enjoy your freebies!

You can also redeem your codes directly online on this website.

That’s the end of our Fortress Saga codes list. If you’re looking for more mobile game freebies, check out our Coin Master free spins, Solitaire Grand Harvest free coins, and Dice Dreams free rolls.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once (they’ve even tried a few Roblox games) but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch and making video essays on representation in games. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Pocket Tactics Hey! Pocket Tactics is the world's number one mobile games site. Follow us for Roblox, Genshin, Pokémon, and more on TwitterFacebook, and Google News.