Project Mugetsu codes October 2023

October 17, 2023: we checked for new Project Mugestsu codes for our list
Our Project Mugetsu codes guide happens to be a must-read for anime fans who appreciate the blocky things in life. Here, you can get all sorts of in-game goodies to help you on your journey, PM code freebies include spins, rerolls, boosts, race resets, gold, and more.
Here are the new Project Mugetsu codes:
There are currently no active Project Mugetsu codes, but never fear for we suspect new ones are on the horizon and we’ll update this guide as soon as they’re available.
Expired codes:
- 140KLIKESBOOSTS – multiple boosts for one hour and 30 minutes
- 140KLIKESORBS – 15 orbs if over level 65
- 140KLIKESREROLL – ability reroll
- 140KLIKESSPINS – 115 spins
- 135KLIKESBOOSTS
- 135KLIKESORBS
- 135KLIKESREROLL
- 135KLIKESSPINS
- 130KLIKESSPINS
- 130KLIKESREROLL
- 130KLIKESORBS
- 130KLIKESBOOSTS
- PANTERA
- 125KLIKESBOOSTS
- 125KLIKESORBS
- 125KLIKESREROLL
- 125KLIKESSPINS
- SORRYFORSOMANY
- ULQRES
- ULQORB
- EXCALIBUR
- 120KLIKESREROLL
- 120KLIKESBOOSTS
- 120KLIKESORBS
- 120KLIKESSPINS
- JUICYRETURN
- SUPRISEORBS
- MAYBEANORBFIX
- MOREBUGFIXES
- ANOTHERSHUTDOWNSORRY
- SORRYFORWANDEN
- BUGFIXESREROLL
- MOREORBS
- 110KLIKES
- ABILITYREROLLOCKEDIN
- MothersDaySpins
- ABILITYREROLL
- SORRY4BUGS
- SCHRIFTS
- QUINCY
- SORRYFORTHEWAIT
- NEWCLANS
- UPDATE1RACERESET
- UPDATE1
- GAMEMODES
- BANKAIS
- OneMonthLegendaryOrb
- OneMonthLegendarySPINS
- 160KFSVOURITES
- 95KLIKES
- 90KLIKES
- 85KLIKES
- MothersDayLegendaryOrbndGold
- EIDMUBARAK
- 80KLIKES
- THANKSFOR200KMEMBERS
- HERESTHESPINS
- SORRY4DASHUTDOWN
- 70KLIKES
- EASTERUPDATE
- FIRSTWEEKISOVER
- 60KLIKES
- HERESABILITYREROLLONE
- HERESABILITYREROLLTWO
- HERESABILITYREROLLTHREE
- HERESABILITYREROLLFOUR
- HERESABILITYREROLLFIVE
- SORRYFORPINGS
- SOULSOCIETYISBACK
- 10MVISITS
- EXCUSETHESHUTDOWN2
- 50KLIKES
- 40KLIKES
- SHUTDOWNABILITYREROLL
- EXCUSETHESHUTDOWN
- 35KLIKES
- SORRYITSEXPENSIVE
- ABILITYREROLLONE
- 10KLIKES
- 15KLIKES
- ABILITYREROLLTWO
- ABILITYREROLLTHREE
- ABILITYREROLLFOUR
- RESETRACE
- SORRYFORSHUTDOWN
- RELEASE
- 100KMEMBERS
- 20KLIKES
- EXPLOITFIXES
How do I redeem Project Mugetsu codes?
To redeem Project Mugetsu codes, you need to:
- Fire up Roblox
- Launch Project Mugetsu
- Go to the main menu
- Head to codes
- Enter your code
- Hit redeem
- Enjoy your freebie!
What are Project Mugetsu codes?
With Project Mugetsu codes, you can get an array of in-game goodies such as gold, boosts, and spins. These goodies come to you courtesy of the developer, Osiris Productions, who tend to add new ones for each milestone hit. So, if you want to stay up to date with the latest freebies, you’d best bookmark this page.
Is there a Project Mugetsu Trello?
If it’s not just codes that interest you, it’s a good idea to check out the Project Mugetsu Trello page. Here, you can find tutorials if you need to come to grips with the various mechanics, discover all there is to know about the Project Mugetsu clans, take a look at the available game modes, and even get the lowdown on the new locations. Yes, it’s also the place to go if you need some help unraveling the NPC quests.
There you have it, all of the current Project Mugetsu codes. For some less blocky experiences, go and check out our picks for the best anime games on mobile and Nintendo Switch.