Project Mugetsu codes October 2023

Our Project Mugetsu codes guide happens to be a must-read for anime fans who appreciate the blocky things in life. Here, you can get all sorts of in-game goodies to help you on your journey, PM code freebies include spins, rerolls, boosts, race resets, gold, and more.

Here are the new Project Mugetsu codes:

There are currently no active Project Mugetsu codes, but never fear for we suspect new ones are on the horizon and we’ll update this guide as soon as they’re available.

Expired codes:

140KLIKESBOOSTS – multiple boosts for one hour and 30 minutes

140KLIKESORBS – 15 orbs if over level 65

140KLIKESREROLL – ability reroll

140KLIKESSPINS – 115 spins

135KLIKESBOOSTS

135KLIKESORBS

135KLIKESREROLL

135KLIKESSPINS

130KLIKESSPINS

130KLIKESREROLL

130KLIKESORBS

130KLIKESBOOSTS

PANTERA

125KLIKESBOOSTS

125KLIKESORBS

125KLIKESREROLL

125KLIKESSPINS

SORRYFORSOMANY

ULQRES

ULQORB

EXCALIBUR

120KLIKESREROLL

120KLIKESBOOSTS

120KLIKESORBS

120KLIKESSPINS

JUICYRETURN

SUPRISEORBS

MAYBEANORBFIX

MOREBUGFIXES

ANOTHERSHUTDOWNSORRY

SORRYFORWANDEN

BUGFIXESREROLL

MOREORBS

110KLIKES

ABILITYREROLLOCKEDIN

MothersDaySpins

ABILITYREROLL

SORRY4BUGS

SCHRIFTS

QUINCY

SORRYFORTHEWAIT

NEWCLANS

UPDATE1RACERESET

UPDATE1

GAMEMODES

BANKAIS

OneMonthLegendaryOrb

OneMonthLegendarySPINS

160KFSVOURITES

95KLIKES

90KLIKES

85KLIKES

MothersDayLegendaryOrbndGold

EIDMUBARAK

80KLIKES

THANKSFOR200KMEMBERS

HERESTHESPINS

SORRY4DASHUTDOWN

THANKSFOR200KMEMBERS

70KLIKES

EASTERUPDATE

FIRSTWEEKISOVER

60KLIKES

HERESABILITYREROLLONE

HERESABILITYREROLLTWO

HERESABILITYREROLLTHREE

HERESABILITYREROLLFOUR

HERESABILITYREROLLFIVE

SORRYFORPINGS

SOULSOCIETYISBACK

10MVISITS

EXCUSETHESHUTDOWN2

50KLIKES

40KLIKES

SHUTDOWNABILITYREROLL

EXCUSETHESHUTDOWN

35KLIKES

SORRYITSEXPENSIVE

ABILITYREROLLONE

10KLIKES

15KLIKES

ABILITYREROLLTWO

ABILITYREROLLTHREE

ABILITYREROLLFOUR

RESETRACE

SORRYFORSHUTDOWN

RELEASE

100KMEMBERS

20KLIKES

EXPLOITFIXES

How do I redeem Project Mugetsu codes?

To redeem Project Mugetsu codes, you need to:

Fire up Roblox

Launch Project Mugetsu

Go to the main menu

Head to codes

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

What are Project Mugetsu codes?

With Project Mugetsu codes, you can get an array of in-game goodies such as gold, boosts, and spins. These goodies come to you courtesy of the developer, Osiris Productions, who tend to add new ones for each milestone hit. So, if you want to stay up to date with the latest freebies, you’d best bookmark this page.

Is there a Project Mugetsu Trello?

If it’s not just codes that interest you, it’s a good idea to check out the Project Mugetsu Trello page. Here, you can find tutorials if you need to come to grips with the various mechanics, discover all there is to know about the Project Mugetsu clans, take a look at the available game modes, and even get the lowdown on the new locations. Yes, it’s also the place to go if you need some help unraveling the NPC quests.

There you have it, all of the current Project Mugetsu codes.