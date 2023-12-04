Pet Simulator 99 codes – when are they coming?

Though there aren’t any available yet, we know that Pet Simulator 99 codes are a thing, as there’s a PS99 codes redemption option in-game. In this Roblox experience, you can collect pets such as dogs, cats, sharks, dolphins, ducks, dragons, tigers, and more. Not only that, but you also get to unlock and explore various worlds in which you can meet these pets.

It might not surprise you to know that Pet Simulator 99 comes to you from the same people who make PSX. Speaking of which, make sure you check out our Pet Simulator X codes for even more freebies. Alternatively, you can visit our Roblox game codes page to discover links to our Anime Adventures codes, Blade Ball codes, Animentals codes, Death Ball codes, Anime Spirits codes, Blox Fruits codes, and more.

Pet Simulator 99 codes

The game has only just hit Roblox, so there aren’t any new PS99 codes at the moment. However, given there’s a way to redeem them, we know that the developer, Big Games Pets, does intend to add them at some point. We’re on standby for when Pet Simulator 99 codes become available, so check back here regularly to avoid missing out.

What are Pet Simulator 99 codes?

Until Pet Simulator 99 codes become available, we can’t say for certain what freebies they offer, though it’s likely to be in-game currency, pets, or eggs. As soon as the developer, Big Games Pets, releases PS99 codes we’ll let you know. We suspect that new ones will arrive in celebration of events and milestones.

Of course, there’s another option for PS99 codes and that’s plushies, should you get physical merch for Pet Simulator 99 or PSX, you’ll get a code with it. However, you’d best head to the Big Games website promptly, as these goodies are sure to sell out.

What is the Pet Simulator 99 Super Secret code?

There’s a super secret Pet Simulator 99 code out there but there’s one small problem, nobody on the internet knows what it is yet. Sure, there’s a chance someone out there has discovered it and doesn’t want to share it with the world, but the bragging rights that would come with sharing such information has us convinced nobody knows it yet.

If you do discover the code, you need to head to Arera 35 and speak to Preston. He’ll ask you to enter the super secret PS99 code. Rest assured, as soon as we’re privy to this information, we’ll share it with all of you.

How do I redeem Pet Simulator 99 codes?

To redeem Pet Simulator 99 codes, you need to:

Fire up Roblox

Launch Pet Simulator 99

Tap the pet grid at the bottom of the screen

Tap on the shopping cart

Scroll down

Tap the redeem codes banner

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

Now that you know everything about Pet Simulator 99 codes, why not see what other goodies you can get with our Black Clover M codes, Genshin Impact codes, and Coin Master free spins?