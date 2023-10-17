Anime Warriors codes October 2023

October 17, 2023

To get your hands on even more heroes, you’re going to need some extra crystals. That’s where we come in. Our Anime Warriors codes list will give you loads of in-game currency that you can spend on summoning your favorite characters. Make sure you bookmark this page, as we will make sure it’s kept up to date with all of the latest codes.

New Anime Warriors codes

Here are the New Anime Warriors codes:

  • Follow@oreI_orL – gems
  • Follow@Mirzoldyc – gems
  • Follow@NyxunRBX – gems
  • Follow@_DevCrow – gems
  • Follow@Robro1030 – gems
  • Follow@9sNoxxy – gems
  • Follow@ZartaniaRBLX – gems
  • Follow@dev_exile – 50 gems
  • Follow@EchoZenkai – 50 gems

Expired codes:

  • UPDATE2
  • BOOM350k
  • CRAFTINGSHERE
  • TWITTERWENTCRAZY150K
  • 2022RELEASE
  • 125KTHUMBSUP
  • UPDATE1MH
  • THANKS4100KLIKES
  • WOAHFiftyKLikes
  • Twenty5kLikes
  • Incredible10k
  • 5kL1kes
  • RELEASE
  • SeventyFiveK
What are Anime Warriors codes?

The game’s developer, Project: Warriors, releases codes whenever the game hits a milestone. Make sure you check back here frequently for more crystals, yen, and boosts.

How do I redeem Anime Warriors codes?

It’s very easy to redeem an Anime Warriors code, but if you need a little extra help, simply follow our step-by-step instructions.

  • Open Anime Warriors
  • Press the codes button
  • Type or paste in your code
  • Hit submit
  • Bask in the freebie goodness

