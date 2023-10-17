Anime Warriors codes October 2023

To get your hands on even more heroes, you’re going to need some extra crystals. That’s where we come in. Our Anime Warriors codes list will give you loads of in-game currency that you can spend on summoning your favorite characters. Make sure you bookmark this page, as we will make sure it’s kept up to date with all of the latest codes.

New Anime Warriors codes

Here are the New Anime Warriors codes:

Follow@oreI_orL – gems

– gems Follow@Mirzoldyc – gems

– gems Follow@NyxunRBX – gems

– gems Follow@_DevCrow – gems

– gems Follow@Robro1030 – gems

– gems Follow@9sNoxxy – gems

– gems Follow@ZartaniaRBLX – gems

– gems Follow@dev_exile – 50 gems

– 50 gems Follow@EchoZenkai – 50 gems

Expired codes:

UPDATE2

BOOM350k

CRAFTINGSHERE

TWITTERWENTCRAZY150K

2022RELEASE

125KTHUMBSUP

UPDATE1MH

THANKS4100KLIKES

WOAHFiftyKLikes

Twenty5kLikes

Incredible10k

5kL1kes

RELEASE

SeventyFiveK

What are Anime Warriors codes?

The game’s developer, Project: Warriors, releases codes whenever the game hits a milestone. Make sure you check back here frequently for more crystals, yen, and boosts.

How do I redeem Anime Warriors codes?

It’s very easy to redeem an Anime Warriors code, but if you need a little extra help, simply follow our step-by-step instructions.

Open Anime Warriors

Press the codes button

Type or paste in your code

Hit submit

Bask in the freebie goodness

